NHL Rumors: Dallas Stars, Philadelphia Flyers, and the Boston Bruins

Chris Tanev tops on the Dallas Stars wish list

TSN: The Dallas Stars are interested in adding a right-handed defenseman and Calgary Flames defenseman Chris Tanev is at the top of their list according to Pierre LeBrun.

“But what that package doesn’t include right now, my understanding, is it does not include a first-round pick. And really, that’s why Chris Tanev hasn’t moved, because of all the teams that have shown interest and we know that a dozen teams have reached out on Chris Tanev, no one has slapped a first-round pick yet on the table which is why I think the Flames are willing to be patient and see if the market plays out.”

The Vancouver Canucks, Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs are among the teams interested.

The Philadelphia Flyers will trade if someone steps up

TSN: Pierre LeBrun says that the Philadelphia Flyers being a playoff position and Jamie Drysdale‘s injury (he could be out for four weeks) won’t affect their decision on what they do with pending UFA defensemen Sean Walker and Nick Seeler at the trade deadline. The Flyers could re-sign one of them.

“It won’t deter the Flyers from the bigger picture, the long-term vision which is if a team steps up on Walker in particular, I believe they will deal him.”

Do the Boston Bruins use Jake DeBrusk as an own rental or do they send him West?

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk’s name may be added to the rumor mill according to a source.

“Does he wind up back west as a playoff rental for a contender out there – we’ve all heard the Oilers rumors – or does he become a playoff rental for the Bruins,” one NHL source asked Boston Hockey Now recently. “It sure doesn’t seem like he’s signing an extension – if he signs one – before the season’s over.”

Both GM Don Sweeney and DeBrusk’s agent Rick Valette aren’t commenting on the talks.

If DeBrusk goes to free agency, NHL analyst Pierre McGuire thinks the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames would be interested.

“Here’s what I do know: If the Bruins don’t sign him – and, I don’t know if they will or won’t, I’m sure they value him – I guarantee an Alberta team will offer him a major contract.”