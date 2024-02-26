NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, Philadelphia Flyers, and a Top 35 Trade Watch List

If the price some down on Sean Walker, the Boston Bruins could be interested

David Pagnotta: The Philadelphia Flyers haven’t started formal contract talks with defenseman Sean Walker. If they don’t sign him to an extension by the trade deadline, and if the asking price comes down a bit, would expect that the Boston Bruins to have some talks with the Flyers.

The Flyers are still trying to sign defenseman Nick Seeler to an extension.

The Philadelphia Flyers have the space to be third-party brokers

Anthony Di Marco: The Philadelphia Flyers have the salary cap space and could take advantage of that and become a third-party broker and collect a few more assets.

They project to have almost $9 million in cap space by the trade deadline and could add an additional $6.25 million after that if they put Ryan Ellis on the LTIR.

Top 35 players who are on the trade watch list

The Fourth Period: A look at the top 35 players who could get traded and which teams those players have been linked too.

1. Jake Guentzel, LW – Pittsburgh Penguins

Teams reportedly link: Edmonton, Vancouver, Colorado, Carolina, Vegas, Detroit

2. Noah Hanifin, LD – Calgary Flames

Teams reportedly link: New Jersey, Boston, Tampa Bay, Florida, Colorado, Toronto

3. Chris Tanev, RD – Calgary Flames

Teams reportedly link: Toronto, New Jersey, Vancouver, Tampa Bay, Ottawa, Dallas, Edmonton

4. Juuse Saros, G – Nashville Predators

Teams reportedly link: New Jersey, Colorado, Ottawa, Los Angeles

5. Adam Henrique, C/LW – Anaheim Ducks

Teams reportedly link: Colorado, Carolina, New Jersey, NY Rangers, Edmonton, NY Islanders, Boston

6. Anthony Duclair, RW – San Jose Sharks

Teams reportedly link: Edmonton, Colorado, Vegas, NY Rangers, Toronto

7. Jakob Chychrun, LD – Ottawa Senators

Teams reportedly link: Washington, Calgary, Los Angeles, St. Louis, Detroit

8. Colton Parayko, RD – St. Louis Blues

Teams reportedly link: Calgary, Toronto

9. Casey Mittelstadt, C – Buffalo Sabres

10. Jacob Markstrom, G – Calgary Flames

Teams reportedly link: New Jersey, Carolina

11. Jake Allen, G – Montreal Canadiens

Teams reportedly link: Carolina, Edmonton, New Jersey, Colorado

12. Sean Walker, RD/LD – Philadelphia Flyers

Teams reportedly link: Toronto, Edmonton, Tampa Bay, New Jersey, Colorado, Dallas

13. Kaapo Kakko, RW – New York Rangers

Teams reportedly link: Buffalo, Minnesota, Anaheim

14. Ilya Lyubushkin, RD – Anaheim Ducks

Teams reportedly link: Toronto, Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay, Edmonton, Boston, Dallas

15. Vladimir Tarasenko, RW – Ottawa Senators

Teams reportedly link: Florida, NY Islanders, Colorado, Tampa Bay

16. Jordan Eberle, RW – Seattle Kraken

Teams reportedly link: Edmonton, NY Islanders, Toronto

17. Logan Couture, C – San Jose Sharks

Teams reportedly link: Nashville, Ottawa, Buffalo

18. Frank Vatrano, RW – Anaheim Ducks

Teams reportedly link: Detroit, NY Islanders, NY Rangers, Colorado

19. Alexander Wennberg, C – Seattle Kraken

Teams reportedly link: Boston, Colorado, Carolina

20. Alexander Barabanov, LW – San Jose Sharks

Teams reportedly link: Edmonton, Colorado, Florida, Tampa Bay

21. David Savard, RD – Montreal Canadiens

Teams reportedly link: Toronto, Tampa Bay, Dallas, Edmonton, Colorado,

22. Scott Laughton, C/LW – Philadelphia Flyers

Teams reportedly link: Toronto, Edmonton, Buffalo, Colorado

23. Joel Edmundson, LD/RD – Washington Capitals

Teams reportedly link: Edmonton, Colorado, Toronto

24. Elvis Merzlikins, G – Columbus Blue Jackets

Teams reportedly link: New Jersey, Buffalo

25. Matt Dumba, RD – Arizona Coyotes

Teams reportedly link: Dallas, Toronto, Tampa Bay

26. Kaapo Kahkonen, G – San Jose Sharks

Teams reportedly link: Carolina, New Jersey

27. Jason Zucker, RW/LW – Arizona Coyotes

28. Anthony Mantha, LW – Washington Capitals

29. Victor Olofsson, RW/LW – Buffalo Sabres

30. Tyson Barrie, RD – Nashville Predators

Teams reportedly link: Tampa Bay, Dallas

31. Jonatan Berggren, LW – Detroit Red Wings

Teams reportedly link: Montreal, Ottawa, Anaheim, Arizona, Calgary

32. Erik Johnson, RD – Buffalo Sabres

33. Adam Boqvist, RD – Columbus Blue Jackets

Teams reportedly link: Edmonton, Calgary

34. John Gibson, G – Anaheim Ducks

Teams reportedly link: New Jersey, Carolina, Buffalo

35. Philip Broberg, LD – Edmonton Oilers

Teams reportedly link: Anaheim, Philadelphia, Columbus

Bubble List

Tony DeAngelo, LD – Carolina Hurricanes

Marc-Andre Fleury, G – Minnesota Wild

Morgan Frost, C – Philadelphia Flyers

Mike Hoffman, RW – San Jose Sharks

Torey Krug, LD – St. Louis Blues

Rasmus Ristolainen, RD – Philadelphia Flyers – Linked to Calgary, Toronto, Vancouver

Matt Roy, RD – Los Angeles Kings

Nick Robertson, LW/RW – Toronto Maple Leafs

Reilly Smith, LW/RW – Pittsburgh Penguins

Trevor Zegras, C/LW – Anaheim Ducks