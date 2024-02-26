NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, Philadelphia Flyers, and a Top 35 Trade Watch List

If the price some down on Sean Walker, the Boston Bruins could be interested
David Pagnotta: The Philadelphia Flyers haven’t started formal contract talks with defenseman Sean Walker. If they don’t sign him to an extension by the trade deadline, and if the asking price comes down a bit, would expect that the Boston Bruins to have some talks with the Flyers.
The Flyers are still trying to sign defenseman Nick Seeler to an extension.
The Philadelphia Flyers have the space to be third-party brokers
Anthony Di Marco: The Philadelphia Flyers have the salary cap space and could take advantage of that and become a third-party broker and collect a few more assets.
They project to have almost $9 million in cap space by the trade deadline and could add an additional $6.25 million after that if they put Ryan Ellis on the LTIR.
NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, Carolina Hurricanes, Winnipeg Jets, Philadelphia Flyers, and Retaining Salary
Top 35 players who are on the trade watch list
The Fourth Period: A look at the top 35 players who could get traded and which teams those players have been linked too.
1. Jake Guentzel, LW – Pittsburgh Penguins
Teams reportedly link: Edmonton, Vancouver, Colorado, Carolina, Vegas, Detroit
2. Noah Hanifin, LD – Calgary Flames
Teams reportedly link: New Jersey, Boston, Tampa Bay, Florida, Colorado, Toronto
3. Chris Tanev, RD – Calgary Flames
Teams reportedly link: Toronto, New Jersey, Vancouver, Tampa Bay, Ottawa, Dallas, Edmonton
4. Juuse Saros, G – Nashville Predators
Teams reportedly link: New Jersey, Colorado, Ottawa, Los Angeles
5. Adam Henrique, C/LW – Anaheim Ducks
Teams reportedly link: Colorado, Carolina, New Jersey, NY Rangers, Edmonton, NY Islanders, Boston
6. Anthony Duclair, RW – San Jose Sharks
Teams reportedly link: Edmonton, Colorado, Vegas, NY Rangers, Toronto
7. Jakob Chychrun, LD – Ottawa Senators
Teams reportedly link: Washington, Calgary, Los Angeles, St. Louis, Detroit
8. Colton Parayko, RD – St. Louis Blues
Teams reportedly link: Calgary, Toronto
9. Casey Mittelstadt, C – Buffalo Sabres
10. Jacob Markstrom, G – Calgary Flames
Teams reportedly link: New Jersey, Carolina
11. Jake Allen, G – Montreal Canadiens
Teams reportedly link: Carolina, Edmonton, New Jersey, Colorado
12. Sean Walker, RD/LD – Philadelphia Flyers
Teams reportedly link: Toronto, Edmonton, Tampa Bay, New Jersey, Colorado, Dallas
13. Kaapo Kakko, RW – New York Rangers
Teams reportedly link: Buffalo, Minnesota, Anaheim
14. Ilya Lyubushkin, RD – Anaheim Ducks
Teams reportedly link: Toronto, Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay, Edmonton, Boston, Dallas
15. Vladimir Tarasenko, RW – Ottawa Senators
Teams reportedly link: Florida, NY Islanders, Colorado, Tampa Bay
16. Jordan Eberle, RW – Seattle Kraken
Teams reportedly link: Edmonton, NY Islanders, Toronto
17. Logan Couture, C – San Jose Sharks
Teams reportedly link: Nashville, Ottawa, Buffalo
18. Frank Vatrano, RW – Anaheim Ducks
Teams reportedly link: Detroit, NY Islanders, NY Rangers, Colorado
19. Alexander Wennberg, C – Seattle Kraken
Teams reportedly link: Boston, Colorado, Carolina
20. Alexander Barabanov, LW – San Jose Sharks
Teams reportedly link: Edmonton, Colorado, Florida, Tampa Bay
21. David Savard, RD – Montreal Canadiens
Teams reportedly link: Toronto, Tampa Bay, Dallas, Edmonton, Colorado,
22. Scott Laughton, C/LW – Philadelphia Flyers
Teams reportedly link: Toronto, Edmonton, Buffalo, Colorado
23. Joel Edmundson, LD/RD – Washington Capitals
Teams reportedly link: Edmonton, Colorado, Toronto
NHL Rumors: Penguins, Devils, Wild, Red Wings, Panthers, Lightning, Capitals, Hurricanes and Avalanche
24. Elvis Merzlikins, G – Columbus Blue Jackets
Teams reportedly link: New Jersey, Buffalo
25. Matt Dumba, RD – Arizona Coyotes
Teams reportedly link: Dallas, Toronto, Tampa Bay
26. Kaapo Kahkonen, G – San Jose Sharks
Teams reportedly link: Carolina, New Jersey
27. Jason Zucker, RW/LW – Arizona Coyotes
28. Anthony Mantha, LW – Washington Capitals
29. Victor Olofsson, RW/LW – Buffalo Sabres
30. Tyson Barrie, RD – Nashville Predators
Teams reportedly link: Tampa Bay, Dallas
31. Jonatan Berggren, LW – Detroit Red Wings
Teams reportedly link: Montreal, Ottawa, Anaheim, Arizona, Calgary
32. Erik Johnson, RD – Buffalo Sabres
33. Adam Boqvist, RD – Columbus Blue Jackets
Teams reportedly link: Edmonton, Calgary
34. John Gibson, G – Anaheim Ducks
Teams reportedly link: New Jersey, Carolina, Buffalo
35. Philip Broberg, LD – Edmonton Oilers
Teams reportedly link: Anaheim, Philadelphia, Columbus
Bubble List
Anaheim, Philadelphia, Columbus
Tony DeAngelo, LD – Carolina Hurricanes
Marc-Andre Fleury, G – Minnesota Wild
Morgan Frost, C – Philadelphia Flyers
Mike Hoffman, RW – San Jose Sharks
Torey Krug, LD – St. Louis Blues
Rasmus Ristolainen, RD – Philadelphia Flyers – Linked to Calgary, Toronto, Vancouver
Matt Roy, RD – Los Angeles Kings
Nick Robertson, LW/RW – Toronto Maple Leafs
Reilly Smith, LW/RW – Pittsburgh Penguins
Trevor Zegras, C/LW – Anaheim Ducks