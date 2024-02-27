NHL Rumors: Are the Dallas Stars Eyeing a Defenseman or Two?

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Six Degrees of Chris Chelios episode on the Dallas Stars interest in adding a defenseman and maybe two?

“So on that blue line, so I’m not sure you know, I have to say it again, this is purely my speculation. I don’t know this. I’m purely guessing. I wondered about a team like Dallas.

And the reason I wondered about it is that I was told on Saturday night as I mentioned, that Dallas has been incredibly aggressive, incredibly aggressive. They think they can win the Stanley Cup this year and they should. They could win the Stanley Cup this year. And if you look at their blue line, you know, could you see a situation where they could get a righty and a lefty. I mean, I see a righty for sure.

The left side is (Tomas) Harley who’s had a great year, (Esa) Lindell, whose, whose been a longtime guy there, and Ryan Suter. And look, Ryan Suter had a big night the other night against Carolina. Someone who watched that game said they thought that was the best game he played all season.

And, but the one thing about Ryan Suter is I know he’s a bit of a lightning rod for Dallas fans. I’ve had a couple of people tell me go back and watch the Minnesota series in the first round last year. That was a mean series as we all know, Jeff, a very mean series. They said that one of the players on the ice who was the meanest, in a good way, was Ryan Suter. And maybe it was because it was his former team and he was determined to beat them. But there were people who thought that Suter was a real difference maker in a very mean series. So I don’t know.

I just, like it, like I said, someone said to me, Dallas is very aggressive. They smell that they’re going to win. I think they’re in on (Chris) Tanev obviously, I know they’re in on Tanev. You know, Ron (McLean) asked after the game on Saturday night, is there a team that would try to get (Noah) Hanifin and Tanev together? And I believe Calgary has generally resisted that because they think they can get more for individuals. Like they resisted Toronto’s deal. Vancouver tried to do Tanev and (Elias) Lindholm they said no.

Again, you know, I mean if you were Dallas, would you think about at all Hanifin and Tanev? Watching them play on Saturday night, I would do that if I could. But again, that’s I want to stress that’s based on no information, other than me spitballing because teams have told me nobody’s talking about Dallas, and they think they can win and they are governing themselves accordingly.”

Marek: “A couple of things there. I’m of the belief, and that I wrote part of this in the in the notes this week. I’m of the belief that they want a second pair right-shot D but it would make sense for them to want an entirely new second pair behind, behind (Miro) Heiskanen and Harley. I could completely see that.

I could see them having an entirely new second pair and I could see, see I could see (Nick) Seeler and, and (Sean) Walker. That does make a lot of sense. And both, like both do different things right? And Seeler adds a little bit of nastiness, not a little bit, he adds a lot of nastiness on the back end as well and the add a puck mover in Walker. It makes a ton of sense for Dallas to do that.”