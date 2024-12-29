NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild, and the Buffalo Sabres

The Minnesota Wild don’t plan on extending Marco Rossi in-season

Michael Russo of The Athletic: Minnesota Wild forward Marco Rossi heard the trade rumors but is just trying to focus on hockey and what he can control. He’s been in the rumor mill for the past couple of seasons. Projecting his ceiling at 5′ 9″ isn’t easy.

When GM Bill Guerin was asked last week if he was talking to teams about Rossi, he said sarcastically “Not today.”

Rossi is a pending RFA with no arbitration rights. Guerin said he hasn’t spoken with Ian Pulver, Rossi’s agent, and that he doesn’t plan on getting an in-season contract extension done. Guerin is not in a rush to get anything done.

The Buffalo Sabres don’t need to be thinking about another rebuild

Lance Lysowski of the Buffalo News: The Buffalo Sabres shouldn’t be thinking rebuild again. If the Sabres don’t want to fire GM Kevyn Adams, they need to bring in someone with experience to work alongside him, someone from the outside.

Owner Terry Pegula hasn’t wanted to hire a president of hockey operations in Pat Lafontaine resigned.

Buffalo hasn’t been a destination for free agents, and they have to overpay if they want to sign any. Too many young players have been rushed to the NHL and there haven’t been enough veterans to insulate them.

Forward Dylan Cozens has struggles but it is too soon to give up on the young center. They have four players in their middle six with an average age of 20.7 years – JJ Peterka, Jiri Kulich, Zach Benson and Jack Quinn.

Bowen Byram is a pending RFA. Do the Sabres want to sign another left-handed defenseman to a big contract? Does he want to be in Buffalo?

Forward Alex Tuch has another year left on his contract before he needs a big, new deal. Does he want to stay in Buffalo? If not, they need to get assets for him.

The Sabres need to add a veteran forward to their top six. They have the cap space and assets to make an impact trade.

