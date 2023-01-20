NHL Rumors: Detroit Red Wings, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Will the Red Wings be able to extend Tyler Bertuzzi or will he be on the move?

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi is in the final years of his two-year, $9.5 million deal. He’s one of many pending UFAs for the Red Wings – Dylan Larkin, Pius Suter, Oskar Sundqvist, Adam Erne, Olli Maatta, Jordan Oesterle, Robert Hagg, Jake Walman and Alex Nedeljkovic.

Contract talks between the Red Wings and Pat Brisson, Larkin’s agent, could begin around the All-Star break. has been told that Wings and Bertuzzi’s camp could start talking no later than after the All-Star break as well.

A source said that Bertuzzi is open to staying in Detroit long-term if they can get the right contract done. They have preliminary talks earlier this season.

If GM Steve Yzerman doesn’t think they can get a deal done, he could look at moving Bertuzzi at the trade deadline. There would be interest in Bertuzzi.

The Maple Leafs should get some clarity on Jake Muzzin in February

TSN: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin has been around the team, traveling with them on road trips. He will see specialist in February according to Chris Johnston as the Leafs will look for some certainty if the will be able to play again this season or not. He’s on the LTIR and if he’s not coming back, they can use his space at the deadline.

“And that’s newsy in itself because the Leafs need to have clarity on his injury status when it comes to long term-injured reserve prior to the trade deadline. Knowing for sure that he couldn’t return this year in order to use that cap space, perhaps in acquiring someone at the deadline. It sounds as though some clarity there may be coming in not too distant future.”

