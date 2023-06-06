NHL Rumors: Detroit Red Wings and Vancouver Canucks

Detroit will probably not re-sign Robert Hagg

Kevin Allen of Detroit Hockey Now: As part of the ongoing series by Detroit Hockey Now, Allen assesses every player who had a significant place on the 2022-23 Detroit Red Wings. He also looks at what their future will hold the with organization.

In this edition, he looks at defenseman Robert Hagg. The defenseman will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. Hagg has a lot to offer to the Red Wings as he manages the puck, brings physicality, wins battles, and is on the heavier side. As with most defensemen in the league Detroit wishes he made fewer mistakes as a third pairing guy.

Hagg made $800,000 last season and will probably get the same amount this year wherever he goes. If he was a right-shot, there is a higher probability he stays. But he will want more of an opportunity and with Detroit’s depth at that position especially in the minors, Hagg would be the odd man out if he stayed in Detroit.

Thomas Drance and Harman Dayal of the Athletic: Drance and Dayal look at the best options for the Vancouver Canucks this offseason. Specifically the third-line center position.

As they both write they are looking for that ideal third-line center that can be versatile in every aspect of the game. But the Canucks cap situation is tight.

Pius Suter – The first center they look at is Pius Suter. They project a two-year deal at $2.2 million AAV. He is an actual center and a capable faceoff man. He is also a reliable penalty killer and is an effective scorer at even strength as well. Though the Canucks are loaded with lefties in Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller, Suter is another lefty but is the best option right now in a weak center market this offseason.

David Kampf – Kampf is projecting three years at $2.2 million AAV. Kampf was a great signing for the Toronto Maple Leafs. He is a gem in the faceoff circle and was predominantly a third-line center with the Leafs. Again another effective penalty killer as his numbers show. He is a solid target for Vancouver at the right price.

Other names that are cheap that Drance and Dayal look at are Teddy Blueger, Lars Eller, and Tomas Nosek. Eller is up there in age but is still an effective player. He is more of a bottom-six player now. If the term and price are limited as they project he could fit into the lineup for the Canucks.

Then there is Blueger. Like Eller, Blueger is a bottom-six defensive specialist. He takes a ton of defensive zone draws. He also is a great penalty killer and surrenders very few shots and scoring chances at even strength. The issue is his offensive ability is more of a fourth-liner than a third-liner.

Another name being thrown around is Tomas Nosek. Nosek is a reliable third-line player especially because he wins north of 56 percent of the draws he takes. He is a solid penalty killer, great defensively, and can play the third or fourth line.

There are other players Drance and Dayal look at but either they do not fit what the Canucks are looking for or will just be too expensive because of the salary cap.