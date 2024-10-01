NHL Rumors: Do We Now Have Some Numbers for the Boston Bruins and Jeremy Swayman?

Ty Anderson: The Bruins are talking contract extensions with forwards Brad Marchand, Trent Frederic, and Morgan Geekie.

No regrets in trading Linus Ullmark

Jimmy Murphy: Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney said that he doesn’t have any regret in trading goaltender Linus Ullmark when he did. Sweeney added that Jeremy Swayman‘s contract situation and the trade are not connected.

Cam Neely Throws Out $64 million … Jeremy Swayman’s Agent Has Never Discussed That Number

Do we have some numbers of what the Boston Bruins have offered Jeremy Swayman and what he asked for?

Daily Faceoff: Frank Seravalli on the Morning Cuppa Hockey show on what the Boston Bruins may have offered Jeremy Swayman and what he could be looking for.

” are very disappointed in what Neely said. I think if you look at it from both sides’ perspectives…this really seemed like a tactical error by the Bruins. This felt like a team that was cracking under the weight of probably not having their future No. 1 in net to start the season…My understanding is that the Bruins have offered eight years x $7.8 million, which is $62.4 . So, maybe Cam Neely had a bit of fun with numbers…$1.6 million is where they were off.

I think the Swayman camp has been asking for eight x $8.5 million, which is $68 million, and the Bruins were somewhere close to $6.5 . So, the Bruins have gone from $6.5 to $7.8 , they feel like they’ve moved a lot…They probably think, “Hey, we’ve moved a ton, now it’s your turn,” and the fact that hasn’t happened apparently has them frustrated.”

