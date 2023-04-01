NHL Rumors: Dreger on the Winnipeg Jets – Overhaul Coming

TSN: Darren Dreger on TSN 690 radio in Montreal on the Winnipeg Jets

** NHL Rumors.com transcription

“… So now you do have to break down the individuals. As I’ve mentioned, Scheifele has not be good for a while, he’s not been productive. Blake Wheeler, man, he tries but he’s not a top-six forward anymore.

Defensively, Josh Morrissey appears to have hit a bit of wall. They’ve got some other pieces there that are struggling defensively and their goaltender, who’s an all-world goalie, has been average and that’s not like Connor Hellebuyck.

Free Agents: Top NHL Free Agents, and Top Remaining College, CHL and European Players

So, I don’t know man, I just see a significant overhaul coming in the offseason. But, again, as we’ve already talked about, where does it start and where does it end?

It’s sexy to talk about Pierre-Luc Dubois and how he ends up in Monday, but then you look at Scheifele and then you wonder if they start moving out pieces like that, is Connor Hellebuyck going to be sitting in the corner saying, ‘ya, no problem, I’ll just carry the load here.’ I don’t think so. At some point he’s going to stand up and say, ‘alright, I’m not in for a rebuild here.’

So Winnipeg could very quickly become one of the more intriguing stories in Canada in the offseason along with maybe Calgary and Vancouver, and let’s throw Montreal into the mix.

Conor McKenna: “Scheifele, Wheeler and Hellebuyck all UFA, would be a UFA contract year is next season.”

2023 UFAs – Vladislav Namestnikov, Karson Kuhlman, Sam Gagner, Saku Maenalanen and David Rittich.

2023 RFAs – Pierre-Luc Dubois, Morgan Barron, Kevin Stenlund, Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, Dylan Samberg, and Logan Stanley.

2024 UFAs – Connor Hellebuyck, Blake Wheeler, Mark Scheifele, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Nino Niederreiter, Kevin Stenlund, Brenden Dillon, Dylan Demelo.

2024 RFAs – Cole Perfetti, David Gustafsson and Kyle Capobianco.

2023 draft picks – 1st, 3rd, 5th, 5th (NYR), and 7th.

2024 draft picks – 1st, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, and 7th.

NHL Rumors: The Winnipeg Jets, Pierre-Luc Dubois, and the Montreal Canadiens