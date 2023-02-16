NHL Rumors: Dylan Larkin, Jonathan Drouin, and the Carolina Hurricanes

A gap to make up between the Red Wings and Dylan Larkin

Andy Strickland: It is believed the Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin is wanting $9 million per year on his next deal. It is also believed that the Red Wings best offer so far is in the $8 million range.

There are many who think that he won’t accept a trade anywhere without a contract extension in place. It’s believed that Larkin isn’t in a rush to leave Detroit.

A Jonathan Drouin move seems unlikely

Eric Macramalla: Have been reading that Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin could be moved at the trade deadline but that seems highly unlikely.

Carolina Hurricanes GM on the Bo Horvat trade talks, rentals, and their 2023 first-round pick

Sean Gentille of The Athletic: The Carolina Hurricanes have $10 million in projected salary cap space heading into the March 3rd trade deadline.

Hurricanes GM and president Don Waddell said they were in on the Bo Horvat trade talks but the Vancouver Canucks were looking for the highest first-round pick they could get.

“He was trying to get the highest first-round pick that he possibly could get. He was right upfront about that from the start,” Waddell said. “Our pick’s gonna be, hopefully, someplace in the late 20s or so. Or the 30s. He set out with that as a mission and a goal, and he accomplished it. So I give him credit for that.”

Waddell said that adding players with term is something they prefer over giving up assets for rentals. They want to add but need to keep an eye on the future with Sebastian Aho, Martin Necas, Brady Skjei and Brett Pesce needing new contracts in 2024.

Waddel when asked if they would trade their 2023 first-round pick?

“I think so. We have different philosophies in this organization sometimes, but I think right now (the pick is available), particularly if we’re looking at players that do have term — again, the rental thing, I don’t want to say never, because you never know. If something (bad) happens, you might have to adjust your thinking and go a different course. But yeah, I think our first-round pick would be in play this year.”