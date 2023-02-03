NHL Rumors: Dylan Larkin will meet with his agent, and how far will the Philadelphia Flyers go?

Dylan Larkin will be meeting with his agent in Florida

TSN: The agent for Detroit Red Wings pending unrestricted free agent Dylan Larkin, Pat Brisson. will be in Florida and will meet with Larkin to go over their options according to Pierre LeBrun. Negotiations have been ongoing for months but there has been some movement.

“But the reason Brisson wants to meet with Larkin is that there’s the trade deadline on March 3 and it may be that the Red Wings get trade offers for this player.

Now a very important note here is that Larkin has a full no-movement clause, so he controls his destiny. But how will he react if there is a trade offer? That’s why this is an important meeting between the agent and the player.”

Will the Philadelphia Flyers look to retool or rebuild?

Charlie O’Connor of The Athletic: The direction of the Philadelphia Flyers seems to be an unknown, but they should be looking at a rebuild. To get the rebuild going, they should look at trading forward Travis Konecny. The 25-year-old is on pace for over 80 points this season.

Konecny will be 26 next month and has two years left on his contract at a $5.5 million cap hit. He is on a good deal, and there doesn’t seem to be a path where the Flyers are a contender in the next two years to take advantage of Konecny’s contract.

When Konecny is ready to sign his next contract, he’ll be 28 and likely looking for an $8 million-plus a year on a six-plus year extension.

The Flyers will look to move pending UFAs in James van Riemsdyk and Justin Braun. If they can find a taker for Kevin Hayes‘ contract, they’d likely move him. Could Ivan Provorov be on the move?

