NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers and Pittsburgh Penguins

The Edmonton Oilers Will Look To Add Goaltending at the Deadline

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: LeBrun writes the Edmonton Oilers are back in a playoff spot in the Western Conference. The Oilers are on a roller coaster of a season. A coach has been fired. Jack Campbell was sent to the minors and Stuart Skinner has taken over as the number one goalie in Edmonton.

The Oilers are still looking for another goaltender at the trade deadline. Even though Calvin Pickard has been a solid backup to Skinner, the Oilers still want a true 1B goalie. Ideally, as LeBrun writes, the Oilers would like to move Campbell’s contract before the deadline.

However, it will cost them at least a first-round pick to do so. He has three more years at $5 million on his deal. It will be tough to do something this season. Campbell may have to wait until the offseason.

The Oilers will also want to add depth on defense and down the middle but again it will depend on where the team is in the standings.

Rob Rossi of The Athletic: Rossi writes that the situation between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Jake Guentzel could get ugly as he hits unrestricted free agency this summer.

His agent Ben Hankinson was on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio suggested that Guentzel could not be long for the Penguins. However, Guentzel loves playing with the Penguins and Sidney Crosby.

The parties have talked about a new deal but nothing specific. As we have seen with the William Nylander situation and also with Elias Pettersson in Vancouver, these players are going to play the season and let their agents handle everything.

It will be interesting to see what the Penguins do. They could extend him, trade him at the deadline, or Guentzel could test the market in the offseason. If the Penguins do try to trade him, Guentzel has a modified no-trade clause. Again, that option will all depend on where the Penguins are in the standings.