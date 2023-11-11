NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, and the Philadelphia Flyers

The Edmonton Oilers may be forced to trade Jack Campbell if things don’t work out in the AHL

Daily Faceoff: Frank Seravalli on the Edmonton Oilers possibly being forced to trade goaltender Jack Campbell if he doesn’t play well in the AHL.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“If he plays well, they’re just going to bring him back. But if he doesn’t, they have no choice really, but to trade him. Because they have, they’re going to have to improve their goaltending if (Stuart) Skinner and/or (Calvin) Pickard doesn’t start picking up the slack.

And the only real way to do that is, for a team with no cap space, is to move the buried contract that’s in the minors.

And in fact, it’s not even necessarily related to just goaltending. If you want to improve your back end, or you want to improve your bottom six, the only way to get cap space is to trade the buried contract. And I don’t care if that means unloading all of your future assets. I just don’t think you leave any stone unturned this year.”

David Pagnotta: Will the Edmonton Oilers be checking in with the Philadelphia Flyers about ‘hometown’ goaltender Carter Hart.

Anthony Di Marco: The Flyers have been willing to listen to calls on Carter Hart and they’ve already let teams know that they’re willing to take on bad contract for the right price.

Daily Faceoff: Frank Seravalli said that teams have called the Philadelphia Flyers about forward Morgan Frost who as been in and out of the lineup as a healthy scratch.

“But here’s the thing, in order to make any sort of transaction happen, the interest would need to ramp up because there’s been a number of teams I’m told that have called, but nothing that’s risen to the level that you would think that he’s going to be out the door today, but I think the longer this drags on, the more it might be one.”