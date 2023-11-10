NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers, and the Winnipeg Jets

Are the Toronto Maple Leafs auditioning Nick Robertson?

Michael Traikos: Weekend reports have Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Tony DeAngelo on the trade market.

Wonder if the Toronto Maple Leafs calling up forward Nick Robertson is an audition for a potential trade.

Three options for the Edmonton Oilers

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Believe there are three options currently for the Edmonton Oilers to figure things out.

Make a coaching change – Jay Woodcraft has another year left at $2 million. Internal option is Glen Gulutzne and Gerard Gallant an external option. Trade for a goalie upgrade – Will cost an extra asset to get someone to take Jack Campbell‘s contract. What upgrades in net are out there at this point in the season? Stay patient

Get the sense the Oilers will go with No. 3.

Darren Dreger wondered on Insider Trading about the Oilers looking to make a big move. Could the Oilers afford to move their 2024 first-round pick given how the season has gone so far?

Leon Draisaitl has a year left on his contract and is eligible for an extension this offseason. The Oilers will want to extend him but what is he going to be thinking if the Oilers can’t figure things out this year?

Nino Niederreiter looking for a three-four extension

Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun: Winnipeg Jets forward Nino Niederreiter wouldn’t mind remaining with the organization beyond this season.

Sources have said that the 31-year-old could be looking for a three or four-year extension.

Marcus Foligno deal is a comparable, signing for four years at $4 million per. Foligno and Niederreiter share the same agent, Andre Rufener.

Reilly Smith‘s contract that he signed with the Vegas Golden Knights when he was 31 is another comparable – three years at $5 million per.

Sources have said, depending on term, Niederreiter is asking in the $4-$5 million range.