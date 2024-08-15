NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, Florida Panthers, and the Detroit Red Wings

Oilers and Leon Draisaitl talks are formally underway

Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal: Contract talks between the Edmonton Oilers and Leon Draisaitl are formally underway. GM Stan Bowman confirms there have been talks with agent Mike Luit.

There won’t be a quick contract and it won’t be a simple one but that shouldn’t alarm anyone. Bowman will take his time with the process, as he should.

Has Aaron Ekblad priced himself out of Florida?

David Dwork of The Hockey News: Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad has had his name come up in the rumor mill this offseason. He’s entering the final year of his eight-year, $60 million deal.

The 28-year-old may have priced himself out of Florida. Will the Panthers look to move him before his contract expires or risk losing him for nothing? Would Ekblad take a nice hometown discount to remain in Florida?

Will Jonatan Berggren get a shot with the Detroit Red Wings or elsewhere?

Bob Duff of Detroit Hockey Now: Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde basically admitted that Jonatan Berggren has earned an NHL opportunity.

Berggren said in an interview with Uffe Bodin in Hockeynews.se that “it was educational and tough” year going up and down, living in a hotel and out of his car. He was disappointed and wants to play in the NHL.

He’s no longer waiver-exempt. Berggren is an RFA, and he isn’t worrying about it while his agent works on a new deal.

“Contractually it’s pretty clear what makes sense,” Berggren said. “It just takes some time. I’m not thinking too much about that, that’s what you have an agent for and they handle it.

“They get in touch every now and then when something new develops. For me it’s just about waiting. I feel like Detroit wants me, so hopefully we sort out a contract before training camp.”

His name his been in the rumor mill and he knows it. Berggren thinks his chance will come with the Red Wings.