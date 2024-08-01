NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, New York Rangers, and the Buffalo Sabres

Contract negotiations between the Edmonton Oilers and Leon Draisaitl coming

Ryan Rishaug: It is sounding like the Edmonton Oilers and Leon Draisaitl have been in touch about a possible contract extension but there haven’t been actual negotiations just yet. Those are expected to start soon. As of yesterday, they are not close to being done.

Does Ryan Lindgren have a future with the Rangers after next season?

Larry Brooks of the NY Post: (The Rangers and Lindgren agreed to a one-year, $4.5 million deal on Tuesday)

The New York Rangers had been looking to do a two or three-year deal and the Ryan Lindgren had been looking for four or five years. The Rangers were believed to be looking in the $4-$4.25 million and Lindgren was looking for up to $5 million.

NHL Rumors: Florida Panthers, and the Columbus Blue Jackets

Vince Z. Mergliano of Lohud: Ryan Lindgren got more than his $3.6 million qualifying offer, but with it only being for one year, and the likes of Alexis Lafrenière, K’Andre Miller and Igor Shesterkin needing new deals after next season, it puts his long-term future with the Rangers in doubt. Lindgren would be a UFA after next season.

The Rangers have about $1.4 million in projected cap space, which translates into about $6 million in accrued space at the deadline.

An offseason trade is possible but unlikely. Their roster is basically set.

The Buffalo Sabres may have been eyeing Carolina Hurricanes forwards and it may not have been Martin Necas

Jason Moser of Buffalo Hockey Now: Frank Seravalli on the DFO Rundown on the Buffalo Sabres and Carolina Hurricanes forward Martin Necas.

“I think there were a couple deals that were offerred…that were considered…that ultimately just weren’t enough for the Carolina Hurricanes. Draft week, I believe the Buffalo Sabres had a deal in place with Carolina to trade for Marty Necas. I think it was Buffalo, there was one team for sure they had a trade agreed to, and Necas would not agree to sign a new deal with that new team. And that ended up scuttling the trade.”

Chad DeDominicis tweeted that the Sabres didn’t get to the point where they talked to Necas’ agents about a contract. DeDominicis added that Necas wasn’t the Hurricanes forward that the Sabres were interested in. They liked Seth Jarvis.

NHL Rumors: Six Potential Landing Spots for Patrik Laine

The Sabres might have even considered Hurricanes forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi. With the Evgeny Kuznetsov buyout, Kotkaniemi may not be available as he’s likely their No. 2 center.

The Sabres haven’t been able to land a top-six forward this offseason and their potential options have dwindled.