NHL Rumors: Phil Kessel Has Landed in Vancouver

Vancouver Canucks: GM Patrik Allvin on free agent forward Phil Kessel: “Phil has made his way to Vancouver and will be working out in Abbotsford this week.“

TSN: Craig Button on Phil Kessel possibly heading to the Canucks.

Glenn Schiiler: “The Canucks have had no problem scoring goals this year, Craig, and now they announced that free agent Phil Kessel has made his way to Vancouver and will be working out in Abbotsford (AHL) this week. Craig, is Kessel worth a flier here for the Canucks you think?

Button: “Absolutely. Oh, no question about it. I don’t know if Phil the Thrill the, the excellent goal scorer he was even just a few years back is exactly the same player that he is today.

But keep in mind that Jim Rutherford, Patrick Allvin, and Rick Tocchet know Phil Kessel intimately. He was part of the two Stanley Cups in Pittsburgh. We know that what Phil has been able to do in his career offensively has been special. and they’re not asking Phil Kessel to come in and be a frontline player. But adding a little bit of depth.

If somebody goes down, you know you have somebody that can contribute offensively. That’s comfortable playing in the playoffs. In those two Stanley Cup runs for the Penguins, Phil was magnificent. And just the experience, the voice of reason, the voice of call coming into your organization as you’re trying to push deeper in the playoffs.

I don’t see any downside whatsoever. Nothing ventured, nothing gained. And I think for the Vancouver Canucks, if Phil Kessel can show that he can come in and help in some way, shape, or form, not at the same level that we saw in previous years, but certainly, I think that it’s a great move and something that absolutely should be explored by the Vancouver Canucks.”