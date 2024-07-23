NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, Seattle Kraken, and the Columbus Blue Jackets

The Edmonton Oilers may have interest in Jason Botterill but Seattle may want to keep him

David Staples of the Edmonton Journal: Frank Seravalli mentioned to Bob Stauffer on Oilers Now radio that the Edmonton Oilers might have asked the Seattle Kraken for permission to talk with Jason Botterill about their vacant GM position. Botterill might be in line for the Kraken’s GM role if Ron Francis moves up the Kraken management chain.

“I don’t think that part has sorted itself out yet but speaking to people close to the Seattle Kraken organization, they wouldn’t be surprised to see that happen…But if you were talking external candidates and asking permission, my assumption would be that Jason Botterill would be toward the top of that list for the Oilers.”

The 49-year-old Botterill was born in Edmonton, ran the Pittsburgh Penguins AHL team from 2010 to 2017 and was the GM of the Buffalo Sabres from 2017 to 2020.

Teams waiting for Patrik Laine to exit the program, projected lines, and Marchenko talks moving slowly

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic: The Columbus Blue Jackets are waiting for Patrik Laine to be cleared from the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program so that teams are able to talk to him.

Teams that might be interested in trading for him want to speak with the forward before giving up assets to acquire him.

Projecting the Blue Jackets lines, pairing, and goaltending.

Johnny Gaudreau – Sean Monahan – Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner – Adam Fantilli – Kent Johnson

Dmitry Voronkov – Cole Sillinger – Yegor Chinakhov

Justin Danforth – Sean Kuraly – Mathieu Olivier

Zach Werenski – Damon Severson

Ivan Provorov – David Jiricek

Denton Mateychuk – Erik Gudbranson

No. 1: Elvis Merzlikins

No. 2: Daniil Tarasov

No. 3: Jet Greaves

GM Don Waddell and the agent for RFA forward Marchenko are talking both short- and long-term contracts. They have an arbitration hearing scheduled for July 31st. Marchenko, over the weekend to a Russian media outlet.

“Things are progressing slowly. Maybe next week there will be a more specific offer from the club.”