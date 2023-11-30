NHL Trade: Nikita Zadorov Traded To Vancouver From Calgary
Up next
Author

The Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames have made a trade. It was announced that the Canucks acquired defenseman Nikita Zadorov in exchange for a 2024 fifth-round draft pick and a 2026 third-round draft pick.

NHL Rumors: The Calgary Flames could wait a month or two to trade Nikita Zadorov

Both the Flames and Canucks announced the trade.

Flames GM Craig Conroy: “First, I’d like to thank Nikita for his commitment to the Flames and his professionalism through this process.

NHL Rumors: Do Nikita Zadorov or Chris Tanev make sense for the Vancouver Canucks?

“Our hockey operations group works every day to find opportunities that make our team better today and for the future. This trade provides us with important draft assets, cap space and the opportunity for another one of our young prospects to prove himself in the NHL.”

As we know Nikita Zadorov has wanted out of Calgary since the Hockey Hall of Fame game against the Toronto Maple Leafs back on November 10th when he went through his agent Dan Milstein.


The rumors had been flying about Zadorov on where he would land. Zadorov was int he final year of his deal that paid him $3.75 million a season. As NHLRumors.com reported, he was looking to potentially land with the Toronto Maple Leafs, New Jersey Devils, or Vancouver Canucks.

Zadorov is a physical defensive defenseman that the teams listed above could have used. He is very good in his own zone.

There were reports that it was possibly the Canucks and Chris Tanev could have a reunion to solidify their second pairing, but the Canucks decided that Zadorov was a better option.

Despite the Flames being a playoff spot, this had to be done. Once a player demands a trade, it is tough to come back from especially in the locker room. And Vancouver had to settle for the best deal they could get even if it was from a team inside their own division.

NHL Rumors: Johnston on the Nikita Zadorov situation, and agents going public with trade request

Zadorov has now been trade for the fourth time his career. He has played in 588 regular season games recording 132 points (42 goals and 90 assists). In addition, he has played in 45 playoff games recording 11 points (four goals and seven assists).