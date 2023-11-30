NHL Trade: Nikita Zadorov Traded To Vancouver From Calgary

The Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames have made a trade. It was announced that the Canucks acquired defenseman Nikita Zadorov in exchange for a 2024 fifth-round draft pick and a 2026 third-round draft pick.

TRADE! The #Flames have acquired a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from Vancouver in exchange for defenceman Nikita Zadorov: https://t.co/GVJDEIudyo pic.twitter.com/r2nZtRUsOg — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) November 30, 2023

Both the Flames and Canucks announced the trade.

General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the #Canucks have acquired D Nikita Zadorov from the Calgary Flames in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft (acquired from CHI) and a third-round pick in 2026. — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 30, 2023

Flames GM Craig Conroy: “First, I’d like to thank Nikita for his commitment to the Flames and his professionalism through this process.

“Our hockey operations group works every day to find opportunities that make our team better today and for the future. This trade provides us with important draft assets, cap space and the opportunity for another one of our young prospects to prove himself in the NHL.”

As we know Nikita Zadorov has wanted out of Calgary since the Hockey Hall of Fame game against the Toronto Maple Leafs back on November 10th when he went through his agent Dan Milstein.

Fresh off a goal and big hit tonight against the @MapleLeafs , I’m told that D Zadorov through his agent @GoldStarHockey Dan Milstein has requested a trade from the @NHLFlames . #HockeyTwitter pic.twitter.com/TRZqwcgyd5 — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) November 11, 2023



The rumors had been flying about Zadorov on where he would land. Zadorov was int he final year of his deal that paid him $3.75 million a season. As NHLRumors.com reported, he was looking to potentially land with the Toronto Maple Leafs, New Jersey Devils, or Vancouver Canucks.

TRADE To Vancouver #Canucks :

D – Nikita Zadorov To Calgary #Flames :

2024 5th RD pick (CHI) *

2026 3rd RD pick (VAN) * Conditional: CGY will receive the best of the 5th round picks that Chicago ownshttps://t.co/DA3au8Ig3n — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) November 30, 2023

Zadorov is a physical defensive defenseman that the teams listed above could have used. He is very good in his own zone.

Nikita Zadorov, acquired by VAN, is a physical defence-first blueliner whose mix of speed and aggressiveness has both positive and negative effects. Takes penalties and on occasion makes big mistakes, but strong defensive metrics and can carry the puck in transition. #Canucks pic.twitter.com/Kt6gqpQ9eU — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) November 30, 2023

There were reports that it was possibly the Canucks and Chris Tanev could have a reunion to solidify their second pairing, but the Canucks decided that Zadorov was a better option.

Despite the Flames being a playoff spot, this had to be done. Once a player demands a trade, it is tough to come back from especially in the locker room. And Vancouver had to settle for the best deal they could get even if it was from a team inside their own division.

Zadorov has now been trade for the fourth time his career. He has played in 588 regular season games recording 132 points (42 goals and 90 assists). In addition, he has played in 45 playoff games recording 11 points (four goals and seven assists).