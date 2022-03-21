NHL Rumors: Filip Forsberg, Andrew Copp, Jake Allen, John Gibson, Ondrej Kase and Rasmus Sandin

Forsberg not going anywhere this year

Elliotte Friedman: Don’t expect the Nashville Predators to sign Filip Forsberg to sign a contract extension today. Talk is the Predators are committed to not trading him and keeping though the season.

Robby Stanley: “Also, for those of you who think that Forsberg would entertain signing a contract here for anything less than 8 years, I think you’re living in fantasyland. I could be wrong. But it makes absolutely zero sense for him to do that. He will get 7 from someone on the market.”

Copp will be moved

Scott Billeck: A source is saying that the Winnipeg Jets have no plans on keeping forward Andrew Copp and that he will be traded today.

Could the Oilers be interested in Allen?

Mark Spector: One goaltender that could end up being an upgrade for the Edmonton Oilers in net could be Montreal Canadiens Jake Allen if he’s made available.

Could John Gibson be available?

David Staples: Brian Lawton brought up the possibility of a John Gibson trade out of Anaheim.

Capitals interested in a college free agent

Tarik El-Bashir: Have heard the Washington Capitals have interest in college free agent goaltender Clay Stevenson. He’s been playing at Dartmouth with a 2.70 GAA and a .922 SV%. There are other teams interested in the B.C. native.

The Maple Leafs could have a couple roster spots and cap space open up

Bob McKenzie: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ondrej Kase is undergoing tests after taking a hit to the head on Saturday. He has a significant concussion history.

If both Kase and Rasmus Sandin are going to miss a significant amount of time, they could be placed on the LTIR and would open up roster spots.

Chris Johnston: Talk is that defenseman Rasmus Sandin is weeks away and not days. It wouldn’t be a surprise if he’s up on the LTIR.

Bob McKenzie: It’s doubtful that someone claims Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Petr Mrazek off waivers but it’s still a possibility. If Harri Sateri isn’t claimed he’s still at least a week away from returning. Goaltender Jack Campbell is a week or more away, Defenseman Jake Muzzin is getting closer.