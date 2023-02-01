NHL Rumors: The Bruins and Larkin, and Fits and Comparables for Patrick Kane

Could the Bruins turn to Dylan Larkin after losing out on Bo Horvat?

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins were one of three teams that were in the Bo Horvat race up until this weekend according to a source.

The source added that the Vancouver Canucks liked the New York Islanders prospect Aatu Raty more than they did what the Bruins and the other teams were offered. The Islanders conditional first-round pick would be better for the Canucks as well.

Some talks among scouts was that the Seattle Kraken and Carolina Hurricanes were the other two teams. A source said that the Detroit Red Wings were interested at one point but not being able to talk extension took them out of the running.

Could the Bruins turn their attention to Red Wings pending UFA center Dylan Larkin? A source said that things are looking good there with Larkin staying with the Red Wings and they are exploring options. Larkin’s agent Pat Brisson told Detroit Hockey Now that the sides have been talking and things aren’t that dire yet.

“I’ll tell you this, we tried to trade for him last year and it’s because he’s a gamer,” the source said. “He would blend right in with Bergeron, and Marchand for now but he’s still only 26 and has plenty of game left in him. I think he’s a Don Sweeney type player too. The two questions obviously are: will he waive the no-trade and will he give them a chance to extend?”

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: Will Patrick Kane be ready to move on from the Chicago Blackhawks and where will he want to play?

Potential fits for Kane

Chicago Blackhawks – reassess after the season.

New York Rangers – Timo Meier may be their top target over Kane.

Vegas Golden Knights – Will Mark Stone be LTIR’d for the rest of the season? Kane with Jack Eichel.

Los Angeles Kings – The Kings have the assets to do it.

Toronto Maple Leafs – American’s Auston Matthews and Kane on the same line?

Dallas Stars – A dark horse and would make them a serious contender.

Comparable trade returns

To Florida: Claude Giroux, German Rubtsov, Connor Bunnaman, and a 2024 5th Round Pick

To Philadelphia: 2024 1st Round Pick, 2023 3rd Round Pick, and Owen Tippett

To Arizona: Taylor Hall, and Blake Speers

To New Jersey: Nick Merkley, Nathan Schnarr, Kevin Bahl, 2020 first-round pick, and a 2021 third-round pick.

To Columbus: Matt Duchene, and Julius Bergman

To Ottawa: Vitaly Abramov, Jonathan Davidsson, and a 2019 first-round pick