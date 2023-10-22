NHL Rumors: Flames and Noah Hanifin, and the Senators and Shane Pinto

The Calgary Flames and Noah Hanifin making some progress

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Saturday Headlines noted that the Calgary Flames and defenseman Noah Hanifin are making some progress on a contract extension.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“Well, the news is a little bit better when it comes to another Flames defenseman. The word is that the Flames and Noah Hanifin have made progress on a contract extension.

Hanifin is an unrestricted free agent to be after this year. There is optimism. Nothing is done until it’s done. I always try to remind people of that. But like I said, the word is there has been progress and there is optimism that something can get done between Hanifin and the Flames.

Little movement with the Ottawa Senators and Shane Pinto

Sportsnet 960: Frank Seravalli on the Big Show with Rusic and Rose on Shane Pinto and the Ottawa Senators.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Host: “Did want to ask you about Shane Pinto. Any movement there in Ottawa?

Seravalli: “Not that I’m aware of. It has been a constant grind, and I don’t know if there’s a shell game going on here but I seem to think that these two sides, and I was told last week, are right on the same page in terms of what it would take to get this deal done.

There was a report that the reason it’s not done is because the Pinto camp hasn’t agreed to a number and the Sens refuse to make a trade until that number is agreed upon but it’s like a chicken and the egg game. Cause you can’t actually sign a contract and be over the cap and then have to make a move.

But the Sens are turning around apparently, this is according to the report and saying, ‘hey, we aren’t going to trade away a piece unless we know exactly how much money we have to trade.

I can not believe it’s October 20th and this is something we’re still talking about. Especially after Josh Norris is back and a good start to the year. You can go (Tim) Stutzle followed by Norris and Pinto, one-two-three. Like, it’s got to be in the top seven or eight center positions in the league.

Host: “For like the next ten years too.”

Seravalli: “That’s the best part. Well, depending on how many years Pinto signs for. Probably going to be two.