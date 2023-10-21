Will Toronto Maple Leafs Prospect Nick Robertson Need a Fresh Start Somewhere Else?

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the Kyper and Bourne show on when will Nick Robertson get his chance with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Justin Bourne: “But I will just wrap it up. The one tibit in there that did kind of catch my eye a little bit. As we struggle here to put together the best third line for the Toronto Maple Leafs and what makes sense, was just the really good start that one of their prospects, Nick Robertson, has gotten off to in the American Hockey League. Five points in two games.

NHL Rumors: Are the Vancouver Canucks Trying to Clear Cap Space to Sign Ethan Bear?

And not a lot of depth scoring here in Toronto. Is there some frustration with the player and his inability to crack the NHL club right now?”

Friedman: “Well I, I think that, I don’t think this is going to continue much longer if he doesn’t get a look in the NHL. I think that, and I think the Maple Leafs know that. I think they know the guy they want, he arrived in the bubble right? Like this is four years. If you’re not going anywhere in four years in an organization, you’re going to want to go somewhere else.

So I think what has happened here is that, they sent him down but they told him, ‘Look, we’re only carrying a minimum 12 guys. People always get hurt. People always struggle. If you put up, if you do well down there, there’s going to be an opportunity for you.’

And I think he bought that. He started with the right attitude. But you guys know, the longer goes before that chance happens, the more he’s gonna think, ‘I need to, I need get a fresh start elsewhere.'”

NHL News: The NHL is Looking at Decentralizing the NHL Draft. A Good Idea?