Calgary Flames Are A Team To Watch At The Trade Deadline

Sonny Sachdeva of Sportsnet: Sachdeva writes the Flames are having a roller coaster-type season after the offseason moves made by Brad Treliving. The results have not been there for the Flames, but the Flames are looking to add a forward, more specifically winger to play with Jonathan Huberdeau.

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet notes the Flames have kicked tires on Brock Boeser. The Flames are looking for the type of winger for Huberdeau that can open space similar to what Anthony Duclair did in Florida.

The question is whether Treliving opts to stand pat, or whether he feels his club has enough potential for a meaningful run if everything begins to fall into place. However, Treliving has a history of making deadline moves, especially over the last three seasons. And with the Flames in contention, Treliving can make a swing nobody sees coming.

Mark Spector of Sportsnet: Spector writes Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland is finding out that trying to hit a home run with a team up against the salary cap is harder than he thought it would be. The prices are just too high, especially for a player like Erik Karlsson and Vladislav Gavrikov.

We know as Spector writes the Oilers are looking to add a defenceman. Jake McCabe‘s name is out there, but he has a no-trade list and Edmonton is on it. Trade targets like Joel Edmundson (out with an injured back), and Jakob Chychrun (Coyotes do not want Jesse Puljujarvi as part of the deal) may not seem feasible anymore. What about John Klingberg?

As Spector notes, the minute Klingberg signed his one-year extension, he was going to market. Klingberg fills a similar role as Duncan Keith did last year. The Oilers have needs to fill but right up against the cap will make options hard to come by.