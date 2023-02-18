NHL Rumors: What is the Calgary Flames Plan At The Deadline

Steve Macfarlane of Calgary Hockey Now: Macfarlane writes that if you believe all the banter out there the Calgary Flames are going to have an active trade deadline. The Flames are in on everyone from Luke Schenn to James van Riemsdyk to Ivan Barbashev to Timo Meier.

We know general manager Brad Treliving wants to add pieces to bolster scoring depth, as well as fill in gaps on the blue line as there is so much uncertainty surrounding Oliver Kylington ‘s return. If they can move him to LTIR, that would open cap space and they could go out and get someone like Schenn or another big name out there.

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period: Pagnotta writes there is a legitimate concern around the Flames organization. They are not living up to the expectations of Treliving. There is talk about the security of Darryl Sutter‘s job. one thing is for sure Treliving is doing everything he can to improve his team. Missing the playoffs would be unacceptable.

The Flames are in talks with the Canucks about Schenn and forward Brock Boeser. Another name linked to the Flames is Jakob Chychrun. However, the Flames are not a major player as of now.

They have been tied to the St. Louis Blues about Colton Parayko, however, like with MacKenzie Weegar potentially being traded to the Ottawa Senators, these two rumors have been denied. But it does not mean they can not happen as Pagnotta notes.