NHL Rumors: Florida Panthers, and the Vancouver Canucks

The Panthers trying to find a way to sign Eric Staal

Update: Frank Seravalli: Hearing the Panthers are signing Eric Staal to a one-year, $750,000 deal

TSN: Chris Johnston said that Eric Staal is skating with the Florida Panthers on a tryout. They’d like to sign him but have little cap room.

“They’re still working out some cap-related decisions in terms of getting him signed to a league-minimum deal. But after not playing at all in the NHL last season, there are some positive indications that Eric Staal could join the Panthers and, of course, that would be a great story because Marc Staal, who you mentioned, is playing so many minutes is already on that roster.”

What defensemen could the Vancouver Canucks potentially have an interest in?

Sekeres and Price: Darren Dreger on the Vancouver Canucks and what defenseman they could target in a potential trade.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“The problem that you have is that you have so many teams looking for the same type of defenseman. That defenseman right now, other than Jake Chychrun, isn’t available.

Or, well even Chychurn really, the asking price that Bill Armstrong and the Coyotes continue to push, he’s not really available. Now teams want to see him play. How healthy is he when he comes back, and he’s real close to that.

So, you’re looking at Danny DeKeyser (signed a PTO with the Toronto Marlies). You’re looking at Hickey. You’re looking at Demers. And that’s on the short-term.

If you want to look bigger picture, as you get, and I’m reading off a text message from another GM by the way, who was part my due diligence yesterday, said, so via trade, if you’re looking towards the deadline, if Chychrun does go then maybe he becomes more affordable then. What about John Klingberg? Could be a big name at the deadline. Other deadline names: Shattenkirk, Gostisbehere, Soucy, Stetcher, Severson, Kulikov. Guys like that.

So, how many of those players are an add or a help to the Vancouver Canucks and how many of those guys are available right now? That’s the issue that all these Canadian teams, and any team on the market for a defenseman are dealing with.”