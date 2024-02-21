NHL Rumors: Florida Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Calgary Flames, and the Boston Bruins

The Florida Panthers are looking for a top-nine forward

TSN: You don’t hear much about the Florida Panthers who will have some cap space heading into the deadline and they’re looking for a top-nine forward according to Pierre LeBrun. They’re lacking assets and will need to get creative.

“But, they don’t have the kind of assets sometimes that you really need at this time of year. For example, they don’t have a first-round pick until 2026.”

NHL Rumors: Florida Panthers, Vegas Golden Knights and Their UFAs

The Tampa Bay Lightning are interested in Noah Hanifin

TSN: The Calgary Flames have tried to re-sign Noah Hanifin and they may make another attempt but it’s looking like they’ll be trading the defenseman according to Chris Johnston. He’s got an eight-team no-trade list and they are not all Canadian teams.

“But the feeling is he’s going to end up south of the border because it is believed to be his preference to sign his next contract somewhere in the U.S. As we look for destinations where he might land, there’s a number of teams with interest but keep your eye on the Tampa Bay Lightning. They’re always the stealth operators at the deadline and they’re believed to be looking at him with Mikhail Sergachev out injured.”

A hypothetical Noah Hanifin trade to the Boston Bruins

Eric Duhatschek of The Athletic: Looking at a hypothetical trade between the Calgary Flames and the Boston Bruins.

The Flames receive forward Matthew Poitras, a 2026 second-round pick, and a 2025 third-round pick.

The Bruins receive defenseman Noah Hanifin.

Would the assets be better spent on a center? Center Adam Henrique might be a nice acquisition but is not as impactful as Elias Lindholm would have been.

NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

The Bruins could have the cap space to sign Hanifin this offseason but acquiring at the now could improve their chances of signing him.