NHL Rumors: Flyers Believe Sam Ersson is the Solution to the Goalie Problem in Philadelphia

Flyers Tag Sam Ersson as the Number One As The Search For the Backup is On

One of the biggest questions heading into the offseason and next season is who will be the Philadelphia Flyers’ starting goalie?

This season, the Flyers went with a three-headed monster with Samuel Ersson, Aleksei Kolosov, and Ivan Fedotov. We have seen situations around the league where it is hard to keep three goalies happy. Just look at the situation last year in Montreal with Jake Allen, Sam Montembeault and Cayden Primeau.

Goalies want to play, and having three is no good. It is great for depth, but eventually, someone has to take the reins. After the situation involving Carter Hart off the ice, the Flyers are once again searching for their goalie of the future. The belief is that it is Sam Ersson.

On Sirius XM NHL Network Radio Power Play, Philadelphia Flyers General Manager Daniel Briere joined Steve Kouleas and Martin Biron. It was asked about the goalie situation moving forward, especially next season. Briere stated that it is Ersson followed by a competition.

Steve Kouleas: “How do you feel about the goaltending? There are three guys in the mix right now, obviously a situation that happened that was out of your control before that. I know it’s early because it’s April and the season isn’t over yet. What do you like about the group, and what would you like to see in the crease, Danny, next year?”

Daniel Briere: “Well, starting with, what I’d like to see is probably a little bit more consistency from the goalies. But at the same time, I want to make clear that we’re not putting the full blame on our goaltenders. They’ve had good moments. They’ve had tough moments. There were moments where we were very bad in front of them and then left them on their own as well. But I think consistency, not just from the goalies, but from defensively, what we just talked about from Marty’s question, we have to just night after night, be there better, protect our goalies a little better. Too early to tell.

For next season, I think Sam Ersson is part of the solution moving forward after there will be competition. Guys will have to step up, and I’m not sure who it’s going to be, but we’re definitely planning on having competition for the other role.”

If you look at the stats, none of these goalies really impress, but it is clearly Ersson’s net. He has gotten the most starts and won the most games, but his save percentage and goals against average have to come up.

Player GP GS W L T OT GAA SV% SA SV GA SO Samuel Ersson 45 43 21 16 0 5 3.15 0.881 1088 958 130 2 Ivan Fedotov 25 23 6 13 0 3 3.12 0.881 599 528 71 0 Aleksei Kolosov 15 11 4 8 0 1 3.45 0.870 347 302 45 0

It will be interesting to see how Daniel Briere and the Flyers approach a position that needs stability moving forward.