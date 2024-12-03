NHL Injuries: Hurricanes, Avs, Stars, Wings, Wild, Habs, Devils, Isles, Flyers, Leafs, Caps, and More

Evan Abramson: Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov was back at practice yesterday.

Walt Ruff: Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said that Kochetkov has to be cleared through one more concussion protocol test to get full clearance and they’re hopeful he’ll be available for tonight against the Kraken.

Evan Rawal: Colorado Avalanche forward Ross Colton is traveling with the team and he could be ready to return by the end of their road trip. Coach Jared Bednar said that he’ll start on the wing.

NHL.com: Avs forward Miles Wood is month-to-month with an upper-body injury. Defenseman Josh Manson and Oliver Kylington are week-to-week with upper-body injuries.

Bruce Miles: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Yegor Chinakhov isn’t with the team to start their five-game road trip

NHL.com: The Dallas Stars placed forward Tyler Seguin on the IR retroactive to December 1st.

Helene St. James: Detroit Red Wings forward Patrick Kane was on the ice for practice yesterday but didn’t take part in line work. Not a great sign for his status for tomorrow night. He’s been out for their past four games with an upper-body injury.

Helene St. James: The Detroit Red Wings are now without goaltenders Cam Talbot and Alex Lyon due to lower-body injuries.

Sarah McLellan: Minnesota Wild forwards Joel Eriksson Ek and Marcus Johansson were given maintenance days but should be ready to go tonight.

Forward Jakub Lauko (lower-body) and defenseman Jonas Brodin (upper-body) remain out.

Arpon Basu: The Montreal Canadiens sent forward Joshua Roy to the AHL. A good sign that forward Patrik Laine is ready to return.

Stefen Rosner: New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. He is traveling with the team.

Stefen Rosner: Islanders forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau practiced yesterday. He’s missed the past two games with a lower-body injury.

Dan Rosen: New York Rangers forward Brett Berard missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Adam Kimelman: Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Samuel Ersson practiced yesterday for the first time since November 13th. He’s been out with a lower-body injury.

Luke Fox: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake McCabe was held out last night as a precaution and is day-to-day. Coach Craig Berube adds “But I think he’ll be fine.

Forward Max Domi is getting close and will be re-evaluated after today’s practice.

Forward Max Pacioretty is skating but is not close to returning.

Defenseman Jani Hakanpaa is managing his knee.

Leafs PR: Hakanpaa has been placed on the IR.

Paul Delos Santos: Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone practiced in a no-contact jersey. He’s missed the past 13 games with a lower-body injury. He hasn’t been ruled out of Wednesday’s game.

Tom Gulitti: Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin skated for the first time since his injury.

Coach Spencer Carbery: “It was nice to see. Just the first step. No timeline updates or anything like that. This is just a step in the progression of him coming back.”