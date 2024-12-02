NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Ottawa Senators

The Pittsburgh Penguins will listen on almost anyone

The Fourth Period: The Pittsburgh Penguins will listen to calls on almost anyone, including forwards Rickard Rakell, Michael Bunting and Bryan Rust.

The 32-year-old Rust has three years left on his contract at a $6.1 million cap hit but his salary reduces to $5.31 million next year and then two years at $3.66 million. He has a no-movement clause until June 30th, 2025. David Pagnotta:

“For teams that want to get an offensive guy, he’s gonna be an attractive piece. Now, I can tell you (the Penguins) have not had any discussions with Rust or his camp about the possibility of waving his no-movement clause. It’s too early right now, that hasn’t even crossed their minds. However, as we get closer to the deadline, he could be a piece that teams look at because of his controllability, because he’s got term and because Pittsburgh is looking to shake things up.”

The Penguins have taken calls on pending UFAs Marcus Pettersson, Drew O’Connor, Anthony Beauvillier, and Matt Nieto.

The Ottawa Senators may need a top-four defenseman and who is available?

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Citizen: With defenseman Artem Zub out for two months and Travis Hamonic looking at top-four minutes, there may be some urgency to bring in some depth if the Ottawa Senators want to be a playoff team.

An executive said that there are a lot of teams looking for defensemen and there aren’t many available.

League executives have said that Senators are testing the interest level of center Josh Norris who has five years left at $7.95 million and a history of injuries.

Defensemen who could be available according to some league sources

Cam Fowler – Anaheim Ducks – One year left at $6.5 million and they’ve been willing to listen.

Seth Jones – Chicago Blackhawks – At $9.5 million through 2029-30, he’s not really an option for the Senators.

Marcus Pettersson – Pittsburgh Penguins – Pending UFA at $4.025 million this season. If acquired, they could flip him at the deadline if the Sens are out of the playoff race.

Jayden Struble – Montreal Canadiens – 23 years old and little NHL experience and the Canadiens may not want to help the Senators.