NHL Rumors: Hurricanes, Preds, Bruins, Stars, Ducks, Maple Leafs, Wild, Blues, Sens and Kings

The Carolina Hurricanes eyeing the fourth overall pick?

Cory Lavalette: Elliotte Friedman suggested on 32 Thoughts that the Carolina Hurricanes could be interested in the Columbus Blue Jackets fourth overall pick if GM Don Waddell is interested in his former player, Martin Necas.

The Nashville Predators won’t rush into any Yaroslav Askarov decisions

Michael Gallagher: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts on Nashville Predators goaltender Yaroslav Askarov: “There’s a lot of talk about what this means for Askarov, and we’ll see…but the Predators are not rushing this guy. Saros over-marinated while Rinne was there, so the Predators aren’t afraid to do this”

NHL Rumors: Predators and Saros, Hurricanes and Guentzel, Canucks, Bruins, and Jets

Quick hits on the Bruins, Stars, Ducks, Maple Leafs, Wild, Blues, Sens and Kings

David Pagnotta of the Fourth Period: The Boston Bruins are interested in pending UFA Elias Lindholm.

With the added cap space after buying out Ryan Suter, the Dallas Stars are trying to re-sign Chris Tanev to a multi-year deal.

The Anaheim Ducks are aggressively trying to move goaltender John Gibson according to sources.

Sources say the Toronto Maple Leafs need to “step it up” if they want to re-sign Max Domi and Tyler Bertuzzi.

The Minnesota Wild were not close as of yesterday afternoon to moving Filip Gustavsson or Marco Rossi.

St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko and his full no-trade clause are in the rumor mill again.

Teams have asked the Ottawa Senators about Ridly Greig. The Senators aren’t actively shopping him but they are listening.

Matt Roy and the LA Kings aren’t close to a new deal, and the Detroit Red Wings seem like a good fit.

NHL Rumors: Detroit Red Wings, Dallas Stars, Anaheim Ducks, and the San Jose Sharks

A few free agent targets for the Dallas Stars

Lia Assimakopoulos of the Dallas Morning News: The Dallas Stars have three pending UFA right-handed defensemen in Chris Tanev, Jani Hakanpaa, and Nils Lundkvist.

Up front, they’ve already lost depth in Joe Pavelski and Ty Dellandrea.

Some pending UFAs the Stars could look at include:

William Carrier – Vegas Golden Knights – F

Brett Pesce – Carolina Hurricanes – D

Alexandre Carrier – Nashville Predators – D

Sean Walker – Colorado Avalanche – D