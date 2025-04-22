NHL Rumors: Is Canucks Prospect Tom Willander Returning to School Because of “A” Bonuses?

Rick Dhaliwal: Tom Willander’s advisor Todd Diamond : “Our intent was/is to turn pro, but if we don’t agree on a contract that Tom and his family are comfortable with, returning to BU and other situations become possible over the next few seasons.”

Cory McQuhae of Canucks Army: Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin on Monday on Tom Willander.

“His advisor has informed us that he was going back to school. Our staff has been in communication; Mikael Samuelsson and Komisarek has built a great relationship with Tom during the year, and they felt that he was ready to turn pro after two successful years in Boston University. I mean, it’s a lot of money for a young player to pass on. But that’s the information we had here as of last week from his agent, that the intention was to go back to school.”

The Canucks haven’t given up on hope on signing him this offseason.

Sportsnet 650: Rick Dhaliwal last week on the Halford and Brough Show on Vancouver Canucks unsigned draft pick Tom Willander and the contract issues they are having.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Halford: “What’s the latest on Tom Willander?”

Daliwal: “Okay, look, talks are going nowhere, and there is no communication right now between the club and the advisor, Todd Diamond. Not a good way for the Canucks to leave a good impression or start a good impression with a first round pick, who is the most important pick, obviously here since Quinn Hughes.

The ‘A’ bonuses continue to be the issue. So let’s go to Ryan Green, a teammate of Willander’s in Boston. Just got $750,000 in ‘A’ bonuses from Chicago. Burnt a year on his contract, played two games with Blackhawks. He is the 57th overall draft pick from three years ago, not two years ago, not last year, three years ago. The 11th overall pick from last year, Sam Dickinson signed for $780,000 in ‘A’ bonuses. That was last year, two weeks after the draft.

The Canucks early offers were nowhere near those numbers. Every other NHL Club was able to get their guys signed without any problems. But the soap opera atmosphere continues with the Canucks.

Willander, now I want to get this. There was a report earlier this week that Willanderr, you know, something about personal, and he didn’t want to go to Abbotsford. That was 100% incorrect. Willander is willing to go to Abbotsford, but that ship may have sailed. Willander also had never asked for any guarantees of ice time in Abbotsford.

This week would have been a great week for Willander could have played for Abby. They would have got two, three regular-season games left, and then he could have played in the playoffs next week. One of the problems for Willander is the Canucks have one of the hottest teams in the American Hockey League, and they’re really set on that blue line in Abbey.

But Willander’s got options if he doesn’t sign with the Canucks. He can go back to college, or he can play pro in Europe. He would very likely have a ton of teams after him in Europe.

I did not see the Canucks playing hard ball with Willander like this. Both sides have clearly dug in their heels. Time will tell where this goes. As of , and I said this on Monday, and all these people freaked out on Twitter, ‘Oh, it’s going to get done. It’s going to get done well.’

As now this , it’s not off to a good start. Yes, things can change with one phone call, but six days after this kids season ended, the Canucks and Willander, they remain far apart.

Halford: “I refuse to believe that a relationship between a draft pick and a team could come apart on schedule ‘A’ bonuses in the ELC.”

