NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, the Top NHL Free Agents

Erik Karlsson knows he could be traded this offseason

Wes Crosby of NHL.com: Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson said he’s had zero complaints about his time in Pittsburgh this season. He’s got two years left on his deal at a $10 million cap hit ($11.5 AVV total – San Jose remaining some). He’d like to stay but knows that it’s not a guarantee.

“I’ve been in this situation before and been through this before,” Karlsson said. “I realize the magnitude of it. At the end of the day, it’s a business. Whatever happens is going to happen. But all I can say is I’ve enjoyed everything here. I enjoy on a personal level. Me and my family really want it to work here.”

Top pending NHL free agents

Chris Johnston of The Athletic: A look at the top 15 14 potential NHL free agents.

1. Mitch Marner – Right Wing – Age: 27 – Toronto Maple Leafs

“It’s little wonder why the Maple Leafs made serious attempts to sign Marner to an extension earlier this season and will almost certainly try again before July 1.”

2. Sam Bennett – Center – Age: 28 – Florida Panthers

“Bennett should be able to command a maximum-term seven-year deal in free agency.”

3. John Tavares – Center – Age: 34 – Toronto Maple Leafs

“There’s also a belief that he’s not too eager to leave Toronto.”

4. Nikolaj Ehlers – Left Wing – Age: 29 – Winnipeg Jets

“While he’d be a useful top-six addition for basically every team in the league, there may be some durability concerns over the long term.”

5. Vladislav Gavrikov – Defenseman – Age: 29 – Los Angeles Kings

“While Gavrikov lacks the offensive tools and production to be viewed as a No. 1 defenseman, he’s got a credible case as a No. 2.”

6. Ivan Provorov – Defenseman – Age: 28 – Columbus Blue Jackets

“It’s no certainty that he’ll hit the open market with his younger brother, Vladimir, set to move to Columbus to attend Ohio State.”

7. Brock Nelson – Center – Age: 33 – Colorado Avalanche

“He’d benefit from having an offensive weapon at his side. But he’s a useful special teams contributor who can kill penalties and man the net front on the power play.”

8. Matt Duchene – Center – Age: 34 – Dallas Stars

“Duchene is best slotted as a second-line player at this stage of his career and remains reliable in the faceoff dot.”

9. Brock Boeser – Right Wing – Age: 28 – Vancouver Canucks

“Getting a fresh start after a difficult final season in Vancouver could put some wind in his sails.”

10. Neal Pionk – Defenseman – Age: 29 – Winnipeg Jets

* Signed a six-year extension with the Jets at $7 million per.

11. Ryan Donato – Center – Age: 29 – Chicago Blackhawks

“There have already been some discussions about a potential extension with the Blackhawks.”

12. Patrick Kane – Right Wing – Age: 36 – Detroit Red Wings

“He remains an elite playmaker and puck handler who would nicely complement high-end offensive teammates.”

13. Brad Marchand – Left Wing – Age: 36 – Florida Panthers

“Of particular note with Marchand is that he hasn’t earned as much as peers of his quality throughout his NHL career, so he’s not expected to come at a discount.”

14. Aaron Ekblad – Defenseman – Age: 29 – Florida Panthers

“However, there are some concerns out there about how well Ekblad’s game will age.”

15. Jake Allen – Goalie – Age: 34 – New Jersey Devils

“The fact that Allen appears on this list is also a reflection of how thin the UFA market is at the position with Frederik Andersen, Ilya Samsonov, Anton Forsberg, Dan Vladar and Alexandar Georgiev among the other potential options.”

