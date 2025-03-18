NHL Rumors: Is Rick Tocchet’s Future with the Vancouver Canucks?

Sportsnet 590 The FAN: Rick Dhaliwal on with Nick Kypreos and Justin Bourne on Rick Tocchet’s future with the Vancouver Canucks. He doesn’t have a contract for next season. Do they want him back? Does he want to come back?

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Kypreos: “We look at the Vancouver Canucks, just not this season, but the last couple of seasons. And it just seems like adversity after adversity and scenarios were distractions. But where is like Rick Tocchet and his future on that list coming up?”

Dhaliwal: “Well, it’s high up there, Kipper. He hasn’t got an extension. You know, you would think, he won the Coach of the Year last year. Strike when you’re hot, the iron strikes when you’re hot. Nothing in the summer for an extension, and now we’re down to the last 18 games.

NHL Injuries: Tuesday the 18th

Here’s what I can tell you, the Canucks are trying to extend him. Like they do like the guy. They want it back. But as Patrik Allvin says, it takes two to tango. Maybe Tocchet’s taking his time.

So let me throw this at you. Tocchet’s franchise goalie has got four injuries in his last 11 months. His franchise defenseman could leave in two years. His franchise center is on pace for 50 points and signed for seven more years.

Like now, the media is, I know the media is getting to Tocchet because he made a couple of comments in the last two games. It tells you that the media is getting to him.

And you know he’s really good buddies from Travis Green. I’m sure they talk. I’m sure he called Travis before he got hired, and said, ‘Hey, what nut bars in the media do I got to be careful about?’ Yeah, you know, Travis would have given him the low down. You know, watch out. I was probably on the list. But no, no. Travis and I get along. Travis and I get along. Travis likes me.

But the media is getting the Tocchet. It really is. The other night, he said, You guys can stir it up all you want. Then he said, some guys try and try and cause crap all the time. Some guys try and cause problems. Look, guys, the media got to Green at the end, too. The media didn’t get to Boudreau because the media loved Boudreau. Boudreau problem was with management. It wasn’t the media.

Expanding the Stanley Cup Playoffs Devalues the Regular Season

And, but I think Rick Tocchet, it’s been a really trying year. He’s had to babysit Miller, Pettersson, the feud you know he’s dealing with, you know, media is all over him now, and you know, if this team doesn’t make the playoffs, what’s going to happen then?

But he’s got a decision to make, Rick Tocchet. I’m really surprised we’re games left in the regular season, he’s not signed, but maybe he needs more time to think about it, guys.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.