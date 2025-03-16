NHL Rumors: Is Time Winding Down for Brock Boeser with the Vancouver Canucks?

The Vancouver Canucks had a dilemma when it came to Brock Boeser during the NHL Trade Deadline. Either trade him, keep him, or sign him to an extension. Vancouver needs Boeser because it is in a playoff race for the final spot in the Western Conference Wild Card. It is really important for teams to earn that playoff revenue.

Even though Boeser is a draft pick of the Canucks, it feels like his time with the Canucks is winding down. Brock Boeser had already turned down one contract offer from the Canucks earlier in the year that was for five years at $8 million AAV. From the sound of it, he turned down another one as the deadline approached.

Rick Dhaliwal earlier in the week on the Donnie and Dhali stated that the Canucks went back to the negotiating table with Boeser before the deadline to get a new deal done. However, that offer was still not good enough.

I just wanted to say that the Vancouver Canucks made Brock Boeser a new contract offer late last week, Don. I think it was before Friday’s deadline. They took a shot at him Wednesday or Thursday. Clearly, the offer wasn’t good enough. It was last second stab by the Canucks to sign him on Friday. The offer was made before Friday, and then there were talks Friday morning. I do not believe they came close. So the Vancouver Canucks did try last week. They took a stab at him 11th hour, I guess I would say, signing him, yeah, signing him. They made a new contract offer to Brock. It wasn’t good enough.

It is clear that Brock Boeser’s time with Vancouver is coming to an end. Now, things can change with one phone call. But the noise surrounding Boeser and management is clearly at a tipping point. After the trade deadline came and went, Canucks GM Patrik Allvin made some strong comments in regards to the offers he got for Boeser.

Canucks GM Patrik Allvin did have some interesting comments after the trade deadline talking about the offers he got for Boeser.

“If I told you where I was offered for Brock Boeser, I think I would have to run out of here, because you would not believe me,” Allvin told the media on Friday.

Remember the Canucks were trying to get a scoring winger to bring in because there is a good chance Boeser is walking in free agency. They also wanted to compete for a playoff spot and wanted to be better right now, not for the future.

But it appears the disrespect Boeser is getting from management is taking its toll on the player. When asked by the media about the comments, he said he had not processed it yet. However, later on he spoke with Farhan Lalji of TSN along with others and he said he was going to speak with the Canucks later on about it.

Boeser told me & @risingaction post game that he did read Allvin’s comments about the trade market for him & hasn’t really processed all of it. Reemphasized how loyal he has been to #Canucks over the years & was more focused being better in tonight’s game. Expects he’ll speak to… — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) March 8, 2025

Rick Dhaliwal suggests that Boeser is taking note of this disrespect, and this could be a reason why he has not signed.

First of all, a terrible comment by Allvin. The comment was obviously noted by Brock Boeser. He said, Yeah, I heard the comment. And Brock Boeser’s his agent how does he not hear it? They can’t be impressed. They bash this player all the time, all season long. It’s been duly noted every time the GM bashes Boeser. It’s been duly noted by Boeser, obviously. There’s been shots about, oh, he scored 40 goals last year. He should have scored more. Just constantly. There’s never everything. So how is Boeser now supposed to say, I’ll give you guys a discount and instead of going July 1 on the market. When you disrespect a player, it gets duly noted.

Remember earlier in the season, the Canucks kept talking about the evaluation of Boeser. We all know Boeser said he had to prove that 40 goals was not a fluke. But Boeser, along with Elias Pettersson, always seem to be in the bullseye of the team. It will be interesting to see what he gets on the open market, because it appears the Canucks have not come up to his eight year times $8 million a season ask.

