Trade Deadline Fallout: Columbus Blue Jackets, and the Vancouver Canucks

The Columbus Blue Jackets laid some offseason groundwork

Mark Scheig: Columbus Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell said they have laid some groundwork for some potential offseason moves.

“We had a couple hockey trades that we were talking about, but nothing materialized. Actually, some things, I think we set some great ground for the summertime with some teams that didn’t want to give up a lot right now, but they had interest in some of our guys.”

Trade Deadline Fallout: Brad Marchand and the Boston Bruins

The Vancouver Canucks held firm on needing a first-round pick for Brock Boeser

Sportsnet: The Vancouver Canucks wanted at least a first-round pick for Brock Boeser at the deadline and they obviously didn’t get it.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Ron MacLean: “You know, the weight of the world look to be off Elias Pettersson last night, Vancouver. And you showed on the show , Brock Boeser in conversation with Rick Tocchet, and that was kind of a sign that he’s going nowhere, at least for the time being. What about Boeser’s situation?”

Friedman: “Well, I just wanted to get to the bottom of it. Like, you know, it was a really odd media conference , and I’m sure Boeser wasn’t happy with some of the things that were said. But I just tried to get to the bottom of it, like what happened there.

And the thing is that the Vancouver Canucks indicated nothing less than a first rounder for Boeser. They weren’t taking anything less than a first-rounder, and they didn’t get it, so they decided to hold the player and we’ll see where it

goes from here.”

MacLean: “And you’re referring to Patrik Allvin saying, ‘If you heard the offers I got, you wouldn’t believe it.’ Which was kind of a slight to what was being offered for Boeser.”

Trade Deadline Fallout: Avalanche, Bruins, Flyers, Sharks, Hurricanes, and Maple Leafs

Friedman: “I think it’s been just really rough couple weeks there. But yeah, any player wouldn’t want to hear that said about them.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.