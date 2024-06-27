NHL Rumors: ‘It’s Actually Very Quiet’ on the Mitch Marner Front

Sportsnet: Nick Kypreos when asked if the Toronto Maple Leafs will be able to trade forward Mitch Marner or will he be back with the Maple Leafs.

Martine Gaillard: “Okay, meanwhile there’s a lot of talk about Mitch Marner his future and whether it will be in Toronto or elsewhere. What are you hearing, what’s the latest?

Kypreos: “Yeah, the latest is there’s a lot of stuff out there in social media that, that people should not be gravitated to. And there are stories out there that deals have already been in place, he’s been traded here, there, everywhere. But that is not the case here.

It’s actually very quiet. And I don’t think there’s anything in terms of anything imminent when it comes to Mitch Marner. They’re continuing to talk to teams and if scenario goes, if he was available, what would it look like?

But it has not grown legs of any magnitude at all and as far as I’m concerned. Which means, again, how it shapes in going into Friday, Saturday, where do to talks go? Do they get to a point where they have something significant to go back to Darren Farris, the agent for Mitch Marner and say, ‘we have something cooking here would you consider lifting your, your, your no-move clause?’

That’s a possibility. But there certainly hasn’t been anything of significance up until this point. The other thing is if they don’t get a deal that they like, why would they give away 100, a 100-Point guy season.

Like Brad Treliving, there’s a lot of pressure on Brad Treliving to make the playoffs again next year and you may need Mitch Marner in October and November to get you off to a good start here. So I don’t see any pressure on the Leafs to make any type of decision as early as this weekend.