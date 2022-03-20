NHL Rumors: Jack McBain, Artturi Lehkonen and Max Domi

Tentative deal to send McBain’s rights to the Coyotes

Michael Russo: The Minnesota Wild are planning to trade the rights to Jack McBain to the Arizona Coyotes for a 2022 second-round pick that was originally owned by the Vancouver Canucks.

Bob McKenzie: There is a tentative deal in place as the Coyotes are attempting to get McBain signed. If they can’t reach an agreement, there is no trade.

Craig Morgan: “We talked about the possibility of McBain coming to the Coyotes on a recent show. The Coyotes had five 2022 second-round picks to burn and we suspected that they would not use all of them. Big center out of BC who did not want to play for the Wild.

Renaud Lavoie: “Jack McBain was playing at the Olympics under Shane Doan who was team Canada GM. Not surprised to see him now with the Coyotes. Doan is the Coyotes Chief Hockey Development Officer.”

Cap Friendly: “Jack McBain was selected 63rd overall in the 2018 draft by #MNWild (3rd round) He has 33 points in 24 games played for Boston College this season. He had 2 points in 5 Olympics games played for Canada. If he isn’t signed by August 15th, he will be a UFA”

Jose M. Romero: “Appears the Coyotes were willing to part with one of many higher draft picks they stockpiled for a prospect with upside, so just getting a player in McBain who is already in development and presumably closer to NHL than a future draft choice.”

Will the Canadiens only move Lehkonen for a first?

Account4Hockey: Chris Johnston on the Got Yer Back Podcast on Montreal Canadiens forward Artturi Lehkonen: “Lehkonen is generating a ton of interest. Internally they’ve said we’re only move him if we get a first, I’m not sure if they hold to that. Maybe if it ends up being a 2nd they move him”

It’s anticipated that Domi will be moved by the deadline

David Pagnotta: There seems to be some traction to a Columbus Blue Jackets and Max Domi trade. There is nothing imminent but he should be moved by the deadline.