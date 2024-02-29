NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, Los Angeles Kings, and the New York Islanders

No contract talks between the Boston Bruins and Jake DeBrusk

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk confirmed on Wednesday that there has been no progress made towards a contract extension with the Bruins.

DeBrusk added that his contract situation and the trade rumors are weighing on him.

“I feel like I’ve been around here long enough to know how the league works in that sense of things,” Debrusk said. “Obviously, there’s different things: guys getting injured around the league and different stuff that happens that’s under normal control. It will be interesting to see what teams are aggressive and what teams aren’t. But, of course, you always have that in the back of your mind. Obviously, two years ago was a little more intense on that side of things. But I think ever since I’ve been here, I’ve been worried.”

NHL Rumors: Dallas Stars, Philadelphia Flyers, and the Boston Bruins

The Los Angeles Kings eyeing Tyler Toffoli?

The Fourth Period: With another injury to a winger, Los Angeles Kings GM Rob Blake is seeing what’s available. One player the Kings have shown some interest in is former King and current New Jersey Devil, Tyler Toffoli.

Toffoli is a pending UFA with a $4.25 million cap hit.

If Adrian Kempe is out for the season and goes on the LTIR, that would open up $5.5 million.

Could the New York Islanders be interested in Vladimir Tarasenko?

Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News: The New York Islanders have scouted the Ottawa Senators past two games.

Are the Islanders interested in winger Vladimir Tarasenko? He’s a pending UFA making $5 million this season.

It’s believed that Tarasenko has had a previous interest in playing for the Islanders. During the 2021 offseason, it was also believed that the Islanders had some interest in him.

Tarasenko beside Bo Horvat and Mathew Barzal would be nice.

The Islanders have cap issues though. Same with the Senators, so they can’t retain salary.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau and his $5 million cap hit come up the past two years as a potential salary that the Islanders may have to move. This past offseason in the Alex DeBrincat trade talks, Pageau and Olivier Wahlstrom were discussed.

Tarasenko may cost Wahlstrom and a second or third-round pick. The Islanders would have to move Pageau’s or Kyle Palmieri‘s $5 million cap hit before the Islanders could do a trade.

NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators Could Move Several Pieces at the Deadline

Maybe the Islanders could then extend Tarasenko for two or three years at between $4 and $4.5 million per season.