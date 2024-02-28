NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators Could Move Several Pieces at the Deadline

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period joined Steve Kouleas and Carter Hutton on the Sirius XM NHL Network Radio Power Play segment and stated not only are Vladimir Tarasenko and Dominik Kubalik in play, but other players as well.

** NHLRumors.com Transcription

Carter Hutton: ” You know what, obviously Dave, with some of the movement here with some of these teams like, you know, for me, is the pieces in Ottawa the way their season has gone, the disappointment, and the Tarasenko contract is something you think they tried to get something for is there been any talk about where he could end up or you know, what Ottawa does and some of these other bottom feeder teams that are just at a point where you know, sell off everything but their key younger guys.”

Dave Pagnotta: “Yeah. I mean, they’re with Tarasenko he’s definitely out there. He’s been a lot more restricted in the past with respect to where he would go. When he was dealt to the Rangers, even the season prior, it was the New York Trifecta, the Islanders, the Rangers, and the Devils. You didn’t want to expand on that.

And then, obviously, you get dealt to the Rangers, and it’s a different situation. Now I do believe he’s willing to look at other options. alternative options. I think Florida would be given consideration. I think Carolina, a team that he pursued and almost signed with in the summer. I think that’s an environment he would seriously consider as well.

He’s got that $5 million cap. Like you said, I believe Ottawa was willing to retain up to half of that. So that would certainly help to facilitate a trade.

Dominik Kubalik’s name is out there as well. They’re looking to and have been looking to move him for for a little bit here. He’s another pending unrestricted free agent. And then you’ve got the other more of the key pieces in place.

That’s (Jakob) Chychrun’s name. There’s teams gossiping about (Josh) Norris. I mean, those are more impactful, bigger-type of moves that the Senator could make. They’re viewing this deadline as an opportunity to not only move out and generate some pieces. Like I think Tarasenko, for example, is going to cost around a second-round pick for a team interested in him. Kubalik a late-round pick.

And outside of that, they’re looking at making hockey-type moves and swapping out talent for talent. So whether it is Chychrun or if somebody convinces them to move out Norris or somebody else, you’re probably looking at talent for talent to address other areas of the roster, but Steve Staois has definitely been aggressive and him and the staff have been working the lines.”