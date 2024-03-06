NHL Rumors: Jake Guentzel Trade Seems Inevitable 

Penguins Focused on Moving Jake Guentzel

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet joined NHL Morning Skate on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio and stated that a trade by the Pittsburgh Penguins involving Jake Guentzel could happen as early as today.

Scott Laughlin: “Okay, go, Friedge. Yeah, sorry. Go ahead. But Gordo was a little bit frustrated at the lack of activity so far today for each, and we still have to remind him it’s nine o’clock in the morning Eastern time. There’s still plenty of the day left to cover. But past history kind of tells us, doesn’t it, Friedge, that business is about to pick up, especially on a day like today. This is where it really starts to take off.”

Elliotte Friedman: “Well, I do think there’s a possibility that Jake Guentzel could happen today. I think that the Penguins have definitely been pushing towards that. They would like to get this going. They have really started to tell teams like that we’re getting serious here, so you better be coming at us with your best, and it wouldn’t surprise me if they tried to get that done today.”

The Feeling is Penguins Are Expected To Move Guentzel and Maybe More

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period: As Pagnotta reported on NHL Network on Monday, the Penguins want to move Jake Guentzel. He is expected to be moved before the NHL Trade Deadline.

Darren Dreger of TSN reported on Tuesday that the trade would likely occur on Wednesday, as general manager Kyle Dubas wants to complete it sooner rather than later.

The asking price for Jake Guentzel, a first-round pick, a top-tier prospect who’s either ready to make the jump in the NHL, already has made that jump and a third asset. The first-round pick could be a variation of another asset of equal value.

The Penguins are expected to be sellers at the deadline as they have other pieces to move, such as Rikard Rackell, Reilly Smith, Marcus Pettersson, Lars Eller, Alex Nedeljkovic, and so on.