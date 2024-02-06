NHL Rumors: Juuse Saros, and the West is Wide Open

What would it take the Devils or Kings to land Juuse Saros?

Michael Gallagher of Nashville Hockey Now: (mailbag) Have been several times over the past year, that if the Nashville Predators were going to consider trading goaltender Juuse Saros it would have to include at least two top prospects and a high draft pick to start talks.

If you’re looking at the New Jersey Devils for Sators, would guess that it would take something like Simon Nemec, Alexander Holtz, 2024 first-round pick and maybe another late-round pick.

If you’re looking at the Los Angeles Kings, it could take something like Quinton Byfield, Brandt Clarke or Arthur Kaliyev, and a first- or second-round pick. Had heard that the Predators asked the Kings for both Byfield and Clarke at the trade deadline last year.

TSN: Chris Johnston and Mark Masters on three Canadian teams near the top of the West, and can expect the Edmonton Oilers to be active on the trade front.

Masters: “Chris, the All-Star game is in the books and the unofficial second half of the season starts on Monday. What’s the biggest story you’re keeping an eye on?”

Johnston: “It’s got to be the Western Conference and specifically the Western Canadian teams coming out of that break. I mean, two of them have made big additions with Elias Lindholm going to Vancouver, Sean Monahan, landing in Winnipeg and the Edmonton Oilers, by the way, oh, yes. 16-game win streak entering the break. I expect them to be active on the trade front in the next coming weeks.

And so the fact that all three of those teams are among the best in the league, and you know, Nathan MacKinnon said it here, he thinks that conference is wide open, especially at the top and it’s hard to disagree with him.

And I certainly think that there’s gonna be a lot of focus on the trade activity that continues because now the other teams, other general managers clearly have seen what’s happened with Winnipeg and Vancouver.

NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

And the fact that really, like you were a young man the last time a Canadian team won the Stanley Cup, Mark. There’s a real chance that all three of those teams you know, could compete for that, that prize.

So I think the second half will be huge in terms of a springboard into the playoffs.”