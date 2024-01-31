NHL Rumors: What Could Nashville Get For Juuse Saros?

Juuse Saros Would Cost A Team Up To Four Assets To Get Him

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period was on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio Power Play Segment with Steve Kouleas and Martin Biron and when asked about what type of package the Nashville Predators could get for Juuse Saros, he stated they could get up to four assets in return.

** NHLRumors.com Transcription

Martin Biron: “Okay, so I will ask you then because if Juuse Saros was ever on the move, it’s for a massive package. It would be for picks and players and top-end prospects. What is that? Four Pieces? It is three very A Plus pieces. Like it’s got to be a huge package.”

Dave Pagnotta: “It would be. Yeah, Marty, without question. I mean, this is this is blockbuster territory if it gets to that point. I know a couple of years back, the talk was with respect to Los Angeles; the talk was two first-round picks. A top prospect who was a first-round pick and then a fourth asset. So I would imagine it’s in and around that same.

That same asking price if it gets to that point. You’re looking at, as you said, three A plus assets plus another piece that would be part of it. Unless it’s, you know, a Star for Star, a superstar for superstar type of exchange, and you’re dealing with a couple of other pieces here and there to even things out, which is more, that type of move more likely served in the summer, just that’s what we’ve typically seen.

So I would love to see that type of a move and that type of blockbuster happen in season. That’d be great for all of us to talk about and the fans would lose it. That’d be awesome. But certainly, these types of moves are complicated, but Barry Trotz has come out and said they want to keep them, but they haven’t told teams that, no, don’t call, we’re not going to listen. They are listening. If someone overpays or has a significant package to present, they’ll take a look at it.”