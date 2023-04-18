NHL Rumors: The Arizona Coyotes, and Pittsburgh Penguins

Keys to the offseason for the Arizona Coyotes

Ryan S. Clark and Kristen Shilton of ESPN: Looking at some of the offseason decisions and priorities for the Arizona Coyotes this offseason.

Projected 2023-24 cap space: $26,243,690

2023 draft picks: Two 1sts, 2nd, four 3rds, 4th, two 5ths, two 6ths

Winning the Connor Bedard sweepstakes or the No. 2 pick and Adam Fantilli would go a long way in turning around the franchise.

What happens with the May 16th arena voting? If they get approval to start the process of building the Tempe arena and entertainment district or will it get a no vote?

The Pittsburgh Penguins will have some key roster spots that need filling somehow

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Pittsburgh Penguins GM search is underway.

The Penguins have an old roster, don’t have a lot of salary cap flexibility, overpaid veterans, 35-plus contracts, and not a lot of prospects that are ready for the NHL.

The Pens have seven UFAs including Brian Dumoulin, Jason Zucker and Tristan Jarry.

RFAs with arbitration rights include Ryan Poehling, Drew O’Connor, and Alex Nylander, who could make around a combined $2.5 million. They could make up a potential fourth line and bring the Penguins’ total to $41.6 million for 10 forwards. They need to fix their third line.

The Penguins have six defensemen under contract for just under $21 million. Dmitry Kulikov is a UFA but could be the perfect option for them to re-sign.

Casey DeSmith will make $1.75 million and should be the backup next year. How will the Penguins acquire a starting goalie, or do they look to acquire two ‘1A-type goalies’ in free agency?

The Penguins will need to find a top-four defenseman, a top-six winger, and a goalie this offseason. They’ll also need to bring in two forwards on a cheaper contract. If Jeff Carter somehow isn’t back, they’ll need to find three.