NHL Rumors: Kings, Bruins, Coyotes, Avalanche, Lightning, Maple Leafs and Stars

Kings and Bruins in the hunt for Chychrun

Darren Dreger: The injury to Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun may not be as serious as they had originally feared. It’s possible that he is back on the ice later this week.

It’s possible that he is traded before the deadline. The Los Angeles Kings and Boston Bruins remain interested and are offering multiple pieces.

Pierre LeBrun: The Bruins had shown some interest in Josh Manson and Hampus Lindholm.

Making a hockey deal for Chychrun has always interested in the Bruins.

From the Avalanche to the Bruins to the Lightning to the Maple Leafs to the Stars

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: After trading for Josh Manson and Nico Sturm this week, don’t believe the Colorado Avalanche are finished. Sources say the Avs remain interested in Philadelphia Flyers forward Claude Giroux. The Avs would need to move some salary for that to happen either by trade or LTIR. Darren Dreger mentioned that Winnipeg Jets forward Andrew Copp is of interest for the Avs.

The Toronto Maple Leafs, Boston Bruins, and Tampa Bay Lightning have checked in San Jose Sharks defenseman Jacob Middleton. He carries a $725,000 cap hit, is physical, and kills penalties.

Unless the Dallas Stars were to get a huge offer – a first-round picks, a prospect and another pick/player – for defenseman John Klingberg, he’s likely staying. If they got a big offer they liked, they could theoretically go after Canadiens Jeff Petry. Klingberg will likely finish the season with the Stars.

The Maple Leafs have done their due diligence on James Reimer. He carries a $2.25 cap hit and the Sharks may not want to move him.

The Maple Leafs talked internally about Stars Braden Holtby but with Anton Khudobin‘s surgery, they’ll keep him. A source said on Tuesday the Stars never really had any intentions of trading him.