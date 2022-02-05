NHL Rumors: Leafs and Manson, Avs and Donskoi, Canadiens and Petry

Maple Leafs on Manson’s no-trade list?

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts: Podcast on Anaheim Ducks pending UFA defenseman Josh Manson.

“By the way Jeff, somebody told me that Toronto is on Manson’s no-trade list. That doesn’t mean it can’t happen. That just means if you really want to do it, you’ve go to work it a bit.”

Marek wonders if all Canadian teams are on his no-trade list.

“I don’t know. I was specifically told Toronto because I did mention it right. I think it was someone way to kind of be quiet.”

The Avs have been linked to Donskoi, and may end up needing a defenseman

Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now: (mailbag) Seattle Kraken and former Colorado Avalanche forward Joonas Donskoi is a player that has heard connected to the Avalanche of late.

Donskoi is right-handed and there are some who say the Avs need an upgrade in that area. He is a possibility. He has a year left on his deal at a $3.9 million cap hit.

If Bowen Byram is done for the season, the Avs are going to have to go out and find another defenseman.

The Avs two goaltenders – Darcy Kuemper and Pavel Francouz – are pending UFAs, and there is a chance that both won’t be back next season. It’s not the time now to worry about that though.

Will the Canadiens need to retain money or take a contract for Petry?

Daily Faceoff: Frank Seravalli on Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry.

“That certainly can impact a player. This is a guy that had 170 points over the last four seasons. In talking to some of the scouts, they’ve said that Jeff Petry just didn’t wake up this season and all of a sudden forget how to play hockey.

“I think there’s some hope that Jeff Petry can rebound. They’re thinking that probably a fair market value, in terms of what that contract might look like as a right shot moving forward, given the productivity in years past, is somewhere closer to three years times $5 million.

“There may need to be some money that the Montreal Canadiens eat or another contract that goes back their way that might alleviate some of that.”