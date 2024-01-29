NHL Rumors: Lightning, Kings, Panthers, Senators, Canadiens, Leafs, Canucks, Flyers, Ducks, Oilers and Sharks

David Pagnotta: The Tampa Bay Lightning have spoken with teams in both Conference about which defensemen might be available. They would like to acquire one before the deadline.

Anthony Di Marco: The Lightning are believed to be looking at Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Sean Walker.

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: Speculation of the coaching change in Los Angeles picked up towards the end of the week as the Kings struggles continue. If the Kings look to move on from Todd McLellan, potential candidates are Craig Berube, Gerard Gallant or Marco Sturm (Ontario AHL).

Have been told that there haven’t been any contract negotiations between the Florida Panthers and Sam Reinhart. That doesn’t mean the Panthers and Reinhart’s camp haven’t talked.

The Panthers will also need to sign defenseman Brandon Montour to a new deal. Forward Carter Verhaeghe has a year left on his contract at $4.166 million and is heading towards needing a big deal.

Ottawa Senators GM Steve Staios is willing to listen on defenseman Jakob Chychrun.

Some teams have made trade offers to the Montreal Canadiens for defenseman Arber Xhekaj. It’s believed one of the offers they received was for a young NHL forward with second-line potential and was a former first-round pick.

Don’t believe Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving is willing to pay a premium. They would have to love the return if they were going to trade their first-round pick. They’ll need to increase their offer if they want Chris Tanev. Teams have asked the Leafs about Fraser Minten but they won’t move his for a rental.

The Vancouver Canucks may focus on adding a second-line center. They are eying Elias Lindholm.

If the Penguins are in the playoff race and they trade winger Jake Guentzel, it may not sit well with Sidney Crosby.

Belief the Philadelphia Flyers have had some trade talks involving forward Morgan Frost. They’ll be looking for a similar talented player in return. May be more of an offseason move.

NHL Rumors: Winnipeg Jets – Laurent Brossoit, and Non-Rental Trade Options

The Anaheim Ducks are taking calls on forward Adam Henrique. If a large part of his salary is retained, could see the Edmonton Oilers being interested.

If the San Jose Sharks don’t get forward Alexander Barabanov signed to a contract extension soon, he could be moved at the deadline. The sides are expected to talk soon.