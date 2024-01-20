NHL Rumors: Los Angeles Kings, Vancouver Canucks, and Boston Bruins

Kings Need Goaltending Help

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: Seravalli writes in his Western Conference objectives for playoff teams that the Los Angeles Kings need goaltending help.

NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, and the Los Angeles Kings

While Cam Talbot has been excellent this season, he is starting to break down. The Kings are struggling, and with Pheonix Copley out for the season, management is looking to upgrade over David Rittich.

The goalie market is jammed with teams looking to upgrade, but they want to add someone to help preserve Talbot for the rest of the season and into the playoffs.

Could Vancouver Add A Top Six Forward?

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: Staying with Seravalli and his Western Conference objectives, it is time to go to the Pacific Northwest, which is Vancouver.

The Canucks are one of the best teams in the NHL right now. However, they are still looking to add a forward. Plus, they have cap space they would like to get. However, with the lotto line of Elias Pettersson, Brock Boeser, and J.T. Miller being put together, the Canucks would like to add a top-six forward.

Bruins Could Stand Pat at the Deadline

Eric Engels of Sportsnet: Engels writes the Boston Bruins could use a player like Sean Monahan at the deadline to help with their depth down the middle with no Patrice Bergeron or David Krejci, but with players like Charlie Coyle, Matthew Poitras, and Morgan Geekie stepping up they might do nothing at all.

NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild, Boston Bruins, and New Jersey Devils

The Bruins do not have the assets over the subsequent two drafts to give a team like the Montreal Canadiens what they want for a player like Monahan. Plus, would the Canadiens trade with one of their biggest rivals?

Not to mention, why move capital when they need to restock their cupboard down the road anyway?

The best thing to do might be to do nothing or add a player that fills a need for the playoffs.