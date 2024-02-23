NHL Rumors: LTIR Relief, Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Edmonton Oilers

Two teams with LTIR relief and two that won’t get it

TSN: The Tampa Bay Lightning don’t expect defenseman Mikhail Sergachev to be back before the playoffs, so they’ll be able to use his full $8.5 million cap hit on the LTIR according Pierre LeBrun. The same can be said for the New Jersey Devils and Dougie Hamilton‘s $9.5 million cap hit.

On the flip side of that Hampus Lindholm‘s injury won’t be long enough for the Boston Bruins to use LTIR until the playoff, and the same can be said for Viktor Arvidsson and the Los Angeles Kings.

Plenty of San Jose Sharks available and the Toronto Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers could be interested in two of them.

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: The San Jose Sharks are willing to listen on a lot of players, excluding some of their younger players on ELCs.

It seems unlikely that Tomas Hertl and Logan Couture are moved given their current injury status. Couture’s season could be over but there could be interest this offseason.

Players who could be moved include Mario Ferraro, Anthony Duclair, Mikael Granlund, Mike Hoffman, Alexander Barabanov, Luke Kunin, Marc-Edouard Vlasic, Kaapo Kahkonen, Kevin Labanc and Jan Rutta. Not all will be moved but they’re listening.

Vlasic and Couture have three-team trade lists. The Nashville Predators had previous interest in Couture but they were on his list. The Predators may be interested again this offseason. Both players could expand their list.

The Colorado Avalanche were interested in Barabanov but didn’t like the asking price and moved on to signing Zach Parise. They could circle back.

Ferraro has two years left, Kunin is an RFA, and Granlund has another year. Prices would be higher.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have shown interest in Ferraro and Kunin. They’d move a first-round pick for players with term. The Edmonton Oilers could also be interested in both. Both the Leafs and Oilers would need to send some money back.