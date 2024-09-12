NHL Rumors: Lucas Raymond, Cal Clutterbuck, and Jonathan Marchessault

Lucas Raymond‘s agent hopeful a deal can be done by training camp

Kevin Allen of Detroit Hockey Now: Lucas Raymond’s agent, Peter Werner, to hockeysverige.se (with Google translate).

“We are in the process of negotiating, but have not yet quite reached the goal. We believe and hope, of course, that it will be ready before the camp. That is the objective.”

The Detroit Red Wings would like to re-sign both Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider to long-term deal, but bridge deals are a possibility.

NHL Rumors: Sidney Crosby is Optimistic a Deal Will Get Done But Why Are we at This Point?

Cal Clutterbuck looking for a contract

James Nichols: Forward Cal Clutterbuck has had some inquiries about a PTO but he is focused on signing an NHL contract.

The Vegas Golden Knights wouldn’t give Jonathan Marchessault that fourth-year

Andy Strickland: Jonathan Marchessault on not re-signing with the Vegas Golden Knights and how things played out before he signed with the Nashville Predators. The Golden Knights didn’t want to go four years with Marchessault.

“They didn’t want to go anything long term. They were always more the ballpark of, like, three years. I wanted four, so that, that’s the first thing that we were so far, you know, we went.

But at first it was always the agent was calling them, and after Friday, I said, Well, fuck, I’ve, I’ve seen those guys for so long, like, I’ve talked to them so much, like, I’m just gonna call them.

So I called Kelly Friday, I told him, like, like, what’s going on, you know? Like, you know, how big of a factor I’m in your not just on the ice, but on in your locker room. I’m, like, I’m one of those five guys that makes the locker room, you know, like that makes it enjoyable with the trainers and all that. We had an unbelievable chemistry and atmosphere over there. It was so much fun.

NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs Interested in Max Pacioretty but They’re Not Alone

So I’m like, what’s going on? And he’s like, well, we, we just can’t, can go to terms with new guys. I’m like, ‘Okay, well, that’s it.’ So there is no, like, an actual there were, there were some offers, but nothing to consider, really, and yeah, so pretty much ended. All good things come to an end, and we hanged up and still had that day never talk to each other. ”