NHL Rumors: Lucic, Maple Leafs, Blackhawks, and the Rangers

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Chicago Blackhawks were interested in Milan Lucic

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Milan Lucic said that Toronto Maple Leafs and Chicago Blackhawks were interested in signing him before he signed with the Boston Bruins.

On a ‘Spittin Chiclets’ episode, Lucic said that Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving was interested in signing him, but wearing the Leafs jersey would have been too hard.

“Yeah. I talked to ‘Tre’ a little bit, obviously because I had ‘Tre’ in Calgary there,” Lucic said. “So, he expressed some interest, and I was like, ‘Yeah, it would be tough for me to be a Leafer just because of the Boston connection.”

Lucic has family in Chicago. If he didn’t sign back with the Bruins, the Blackhawks, Detroit Red Wings and New York Rangers would have been likely options. Lucic said he wanted to play for an Original 6 team again.

The New York Rangers could have some decisions to make on Ryan Lindgren and Jacob Trouba this year

Arthur Staple of The Athletic: (mailbag) The New York Rangers will have a tough contract decision to make with defenseman Ryan Lindgren. He’s entering the final year of his contract.

If the Rangers see him as part of their future, they may look to do a long-term deal (seven or years) at a lower cap hit (high $3 millions to low $4 million). The type of deal the Tampa Bay Lightning do to help give them a little more salary cap flexibility. It might not age well after the fourth or fifth year, but if may be the price you have to pay for the cap flexibility.

If talks don’t go anywhere, the Rangers could look for another top-four left defenseman next season.

Buying out defenseman Jacob Trouba after next season would give them a cap savings of $4 million for two years, then a $2 million dead cap hit for two years. After next season Trouba’s no-movement clause becomes a 15-team no-trade clause. He’d be easier to trade then.